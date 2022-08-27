9 COVID-19 deaths recorded amid 93 new cases, 23.4% positivity Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Amid Jamaica recording 93 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate for the one-day period of 23.4 per cent.

Nine COVID-19 deaths that occurred from August 2021 to August 2022 were also recorded on Friday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,250.

A 93-year-old man from Westmoreland is among the latest recorded COVID fatalities nationally.

The separate deaths of two COVID-19 patients are under investigation by health officials.

There were 104 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 96,263.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,420.

Notably, the 23.4 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples tested on Friday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 56 are females and 37 are males, with ages ranging from seven months to 91 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (27), St Catherine (23), Manchester (11), St James (eight), St Ann (seven), Trelawny (five), Clarendon (three), St Thomas (three), Westmoreland (two), Hanover (two), and St Elizabeth (two).

There are 18 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and five critically ill patients among 1,158 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 104 patients are now hospitalised locally.

