9 local roads named after non-Jamaicans | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica has had a long history of renaming streets in honour of people from other countries.

The latest such renaming was on Monday in honour of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, an Indian jurist, social reformer and politician who played a key role in the writing of the Indian Constitution, granting equal rights to all citizens.

A part of Tower Street in downtown Kingston is now called Dr B R Ambedkar Avenue.

The Jamaican streets are named after international stalwarts and historical figures, some of whom are connected to the country’s colonial past.

Here are nine roads in Jamaica named after people from other countries:

1. Mandela Highway

This roadway, located in St Catherine, was named after the late former South African president, humanitarian and freedom fighter Nelson Mandela. He is renowned for his lifelong fight against apartheid in his homeland South Africa and Africa’s defence of democracy and justice for all.

Mandela Highway was named in honour of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate more than 20 years ago.

2. Robert Schuman Roundabout

On May 9, 2013, the Agualta Vale roundabout in St Mary was renamed in honour of Robert Schuman, one of the founding fathers of the European Union.

The Government, at the time, recognised Schuman’s contribution to advancing world peace as well as being a visionary of not only European integration but among nations globally.

Schuman was a German citizen born in Luxembourg, but switched nationality and became French in 1919. Known as a statesman, political thinker and activist, he served as the Prime Minister of France twice.

3. Lady Musgrave Road

The road, which is located in St Andrew, is named after Lady Musgrave, the second wife of Jamaica’s governor, Anthony Musgrave. Her husband, born in Antigua, was governor of Jamaica from 1877 to 1883.

Lady Musgrave was born Jeanie Lucinda Field, the daughter of prominent American lawyer and law reformer David Dudley Field II.

The naming of the road took place in the 19th century.

4. Lord Nelson Way

This stretch of road is located in St Andrew and was named after Horatio Nelson (1758-1805), a British flag officer in the Royal Navy. His inspirational leadership, grasp of strategy, and unconventional tactics brought about several decisive British naval victories during the French Revolutionary and Napoleonic wars.

5. Victoria Avenue

Located in Kingston, this stretch of roadway was named in honour of Queen Victoria, who was the monarch of the UK from June 20, 1837, until she died in 1901.

6. Fort George Street, Portland

Interestingly, this street’s name originated from the building of a fort of the same name in Port Antonio, Portland, in September 1729, in honour of King George I of Great Britain. His reign was from August 1, 1714, to June 11, 1727.

There is also a Fort George Street in Linstead, St Catherine.

7. Henry Morgan Boulevard

This road is located in Port Royal, Kingston. It was named after Welsh privateer, plantation owner and later Lieutenant Governor of Jamaica, Sir Henry Morgan.

From his base in Port Royal, he raided settlements and ships, becoming wealthy from those activities over time.

8. Sligoville Road

This thoroughfare runs through the Sligoville community, and both it and the community were named in honour of Howe Peter Browne, the second Marquis of Sligo, then Governor of Jamaica, on June 12, 1840.

It was under Lord Sligo’s tenure as governor in Jamaica, from 1834 to 1836, that the proposed process of Emancipation of the enslaved people was carried out.

Sligoville, originally named Highgate, was the first free village in Jamaica.

9. Duncans Main Road, Trelawny

Duncans and the road throughout the town in Trelawny of the same name are named after Patrick Duncans, an English property owner back in the 1700s.