9 months in prison for businessman convicted on big cocaine charges Loop Jamaica

Westmoreland businessman Rohan Cummings who was convicted of carrying US$850,000 (approximately $130 million worth of cocaine inside a bus he was driving last year, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the applicable offences.

Cummings, who was found guilty after the conclusion of his trial in July, was also fined a combined total of $3 million in in his sentence that was handed down in the St James Parish Court last week.

In breaking down the fines, Parish Judge Kaysha Grant-Pryce ordered Cummings to pay a fine of $1.5 million or serve nine months in prison for possession of cocaine, and $1.5 million or nine months in prison for trafficking cocaine.

If the fines are not paid, the prison sentences are to run concurrently.

The charge of dealing in cocaine was admonished and discharged by the judge.

Reports are that Cummings was stopped by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) along the Long Hill main road in St James at about 2:45 pm on March 7, 2022.

Upon inspection of the grey Toyota Hiace bus that he was driving, 35.5 pounds of cocaine that had an estimated street value of US$850,000 was found in the left hand and right hand panels of the vehicle.

The illegal drug was found wrapped in 16 packages, the police reported at the time.

Cummings has maintained, since his arrest, that the bus did not belong to him. He said he had borrowed the bus because his own vehicle had been having mechanical issues.

He was subsequently charged by detectives from the Narcotics Division with breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act.