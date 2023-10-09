9 months in prison for businessman convicted on big cocaine charges Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
9 months in prison for businessman convicted on big cocaine charges Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Seville Heritage Expo set for October 11

Jamaica weather: Tropical wave affecting island

Cops bag Uzi submachine gun, hundreds of ammo, bulletproof vest

9 months in prison for businessman convicted on big cocaine rap

Tufton warns Jamaicans that it is illegal to attack fogging workers

Man shot dead in St Ann; suspected getaway car seized after crash

Colour theory: Why do doctors wear white?

S Hotel in MoBay tops world’s best rankings

Survey on employment released, cites trend in job sector

Access Financial initiates strategic plan to boost profitability

Monday Oct 09

25?C
Jamaica News

Also fined $3 million for offences

Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Westmoreland businessman Rohan Cummings who was convicted of carrying US$850,000 (approximately $130 million worth of cocaine inside a bus he was driving last year, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for the applicable offences.

Cummings, who was found guilty after the conclusion of his trial in July, was also fined a combined total of $3 million in in his sentence that was handed down in the St James Parish Court last week.

In breaking down the fines, Parish Judge Kaysha Grant-Pryce ordered Cummings to pay a fine of $1.5 million or serve nine months in prison for possession of cocaine, and $1.5 million or nine months in prison for trafficking cocaine.

If the fines are not paid, the prison sentences are to run concurrently.

The charge of dealing in cocaine was admonished and discharged by the judge.

Reports are that Cummings was stopped by members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) along the Long Hill main road in St James at about 2:45 pm on March 7, 2022.

Upon inspection of the grey Toyota Hiace bus that he was driving, 35.5 pounds of cocaine that had an estimated street value of US$850,000 was found in the left hand and right hand panels of the vehicle.

The illegal drug was found wrapped in 16 packages, the police reported at the time.

Cummings has maintained, since his arrest, that the bus did not belong to him. He said he had borrowed the bus because his own vehicle had been having mechanical issues.

He was subsequently charged by detectives from the Narcotics Division with breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Seville Heritage Expo set for October 11

Caribbean News

CARICOM calls for ceasefire in Israel-Gaza conflict

Jamaica News

Jamaica weather: Tropical wave affecting island

More From

Jamaica News

Delivering hope to BB Coke High student

Chief Executive Officer for Digicel, Stephen Murad, offers words of encouragement to BB Coke High School student, Jaheim Colman, shortly after a visit at the University Hospital of the West Indies las

See also

Jamaica News

Nurse killed in Sunday evening Trelawny crash

A nurse died as a result of injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle crash at a section of the Braco main road in Trelawny on Sunday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been releas

Sport

Matthews’ heroics in vain as West Indies fall to Aussies in final T20I

West Indies Women captain Hayley Matthews delivered another masterful performance, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from recording a comfortable 47-run victory in the T20 series finale at All

Sport

Former basketball association president Marland Nattie is dead

Former Jamaica Basketball Association (JABA) president Marland Nattie has died .
Nattie, who died yesterday, dedicated his life to basketball from the time he played for his alma mater Kingston Col

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Mixed reactions to Crab Circle closure after ‘filthy video’

This week’s featured overall development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the public outrage and subsequent closure of Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in Kingston, which arose after a video surface

Jamaica News

Man shot dead in St Ann; suspected getaway car seized after crash

Police investigators in St Ann are probing the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Priory in the parish on Sunday night.
A vehicle which later crashed was seized by the police and it is being th

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols