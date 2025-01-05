9 Questions with SXM festival founder Julian Prince

It’s been eight years since the inaugural SXM Festival debuted in Saint Martin as the premiere electronic music festival.

Julian Prince, the visionary behind SXM Festival, has transformed the island into a global hub for electronic music lovers.

As the festival’s founder and director, he curates an unparalleled experience that blends cutting-edge music, breathtaking Caribbean scenery, and immersive artistic expression.

With a deep passion for house and techno, Julian has created a festival that not only showcases world-class deejays but also fosters a sense of community, sustainability, and cultural appreciation.

His dedication to crafting unforgettable moments has positioned SXM Festival as one of the most sought-after boutique music events, drawing festivalgoers from around the world to paradise.

Vignettes and throwbacks from previous stagings of the SXM Festival. (Photos: Courtesy of SXM Festival)

Loop Lifestyle (LL): Walk us through the venue. How has the SXM presentation improved over the years?

Julian Prince (JP): Every year, we aim to elevate the festival experience. By blending music, art, and the island’s natural beauty, we ensure each edition feels fresh yet consistent. We regularly gather feedback from our community and take every suggestion seriously to improve. The venues are what make the SXM Festival truly unique. From beachside parties and villa gatherings to mountaintop sets and the secluded main site at Happy Bay Beach, each location highlights Saint Martin’s stunning landscapes. For 2025, we’re expanding with new venues and deeper cultural partnerships to further connect attendees to the island’s essence. A major shift this year is eliminating the VIP program, focusing instead on unity and inclusivity. While we still offer bottle service, our emphasis is on creating a shared experience centered around the dance floor.

LL: What local resorts have you partnered with, and what’s in store for patrons?

JP: We host artists, press, and team members at Hommage Hotel & Residences, our official Artist World Resort. This serene venue features tranquil palm tree gardens, sculptures, and artwork that celebrate both classical and local artistry. It’s centrally located in Nettle Bay, providing a peaceful retreat without any music events to ensure proper rest. For attendees, Saint Martin offers a wide range of accommodation options, from hotels to Airbnb’s and villas, catering to every budget.

LL: Why should patrons choose SXM? What are two things you want our readers to know about the festival?

JP: SXM Festival offers a one-of-a-kind experience, combining world-class electronic music with the breathtaking beauty of Saint Martin. It’s not just a festival—it’s an adventure. From sunlit beach parties to intimate villa gatherings and mountaintop sunsets, every moment is crafted to be unforgettable. We’ve created a space where everyone shares the same energy and experiences, fostering a real sense of community. SXM Festival is more than music—it’s a celebration of connection, nature, and culture in one of the world’s most stunning locations.

LL: In eight years, what are three things you’ve learned about producing an event that would’ve helped sooner?

JP: First, engaging with the local community from the start makes all the difference. The island’s culture, businesses, and talent are not just part of the festival—they are the festival. True collaboration creates something meaningful for everyone involved.

Second, protecting the environment is essential. Saint Martin’s beauty is what draws people here, and maintaining it is non-negotiable. Steps like reducing plastic use and organizing beach clean-ups show our commitment to [nature] and inspire others to follow suit.

Lastly, adaptability is key. From Hurricane Irma to the pandemic, we’ve faced challenges that demanded quick, creative solutions. Resilience and flexibility have been vital in keeping the festival alive and growing.

LL: Tell us about the line-up. What can patrons look forward to, musically?

JP: This year’s lineup offers a blend of global icons and rising stars, promising a unique musical journey. Headliners include Nicole Moudaber, CamelPhat, Âme, and Danny Tenaglia, who’s celebrating 40 years behind the decks with us—a milestone we’re honored to host. The lineup also includes standout talents like SOSA, Tinlicker, Sébastien Léger, Kadosh, and Bora Uzer’s unforgettable live set. We’ve curated everything from deep techno to melodic and afro house, ensuring a fresh, diverse experience every year. For the full lineup, check out the official website.

LL: Who are some of the new faces on the lineup this year?

JP: We’re thrilled to introduce fresh talent; artists like Maz from Brazil, Azzecca, and ANTDOT bring exciting new energy to the mix. Other notable debuts include Julia Sandstorm, Ferreck Dawn, Indo Warehouse, Made by Pete, and Sam Divine. We’re also honored to welcome a true legend, Sander Kleinenberg, to our lineup this year. Their presence underscores our commitment to showcasing both iconic and emerging talent.

LL: What is one of the biggest misconceptions of SXM, and what is one thing you wish more people knew about the festival?

JP: One of the biggest misconceptions about SXM Festival is that it’s just a party on the beach. In reality, it’s a cultural and economic catalyst for Saint Martin that goes beyond music—it’s about community, art, and celebrating the island’s natural beauty while connecting people from over 60 countries. What I wish more people knew is how much effort goes into ensuring the festival positively impacts the local economy and environment. From partnerships with over 70 local businesses and hiring of over 175 locals to initiatives like sea life charity events, we work year-round. SXM is not just an event; it’s a movement to showcase Saint Martin as a destination for meaningful cultural experiences.

LL: Has the French and Dutch heritage of Saint Martin influenced the alcohol partners for this iteration? Are there partnerships with local liquor brands?

JP: Absolutely. The island’s French and Dutch influences are central to everything we do, including our partnerships. Many products here naturally reflect that heritage—Champagne being a prime example. In recent years, we have proudly focused on celebrating Caribbean craftsmanship through our ‘Made in the Caribbean’ drinks menu. This effort has included collaborations with award-winning regional producers such as Oberi Gin and Rhum Bologne from Guadeloupe, Mutiny Vodka from St Croix, Panama Blue Water, and Carib Beer from Trinidad. By featuring these exceptional products, we not only highlight the unique flavours of the Caribbean but also provide a platform to promote these brands to our international audience. This approach allows us to share the region’s rich heritage and create an immersive experience that resonates with our attendees.

LL: What are three things in the SXM Festival starter kit?

JP: To enjoy the festival, all you truly need are good vibes and an open mind. But a few essentials can enhance the experience:

- A fun inflatable (like a flamingo) makes a great dance partner if your crew disappears.

- A handheld fan with a misting feature is a lifesaver under the Caribbean sun.

- A waterproof phone pouch ensures your device stays safe during the water-filled festivities.

If you forget anything, don’t worry. Our on-site hippy market has everything you need, from unique festival gear to essentials, it’s a fun place to explore.

To help festivalgoers, our team provides personalised assistance via [email protected], and our website offers plenty of resources for planning your stay.