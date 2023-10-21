9 suspected extortionists held in Half Way Tree transportation raid Loop Jamaica

9 suspected extortionists held in Half Way Tree transportation raid
Jamaica News
Jamaica News
The Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) and the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) conducted a joint operation targeting individuals involved in the extortion of public passenger vehicle (PPV) operators in Half Way Tree, St Andrew.

During the operation, which took place on Thursday, October 19, between the hours of 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm, nine persons were apprehended on suspicion of extortion, violations of the Road Act, and other offences.

Two of the individuals arrested are Persons of Interest in gang-related activities in the area.

The operation was conducted in response to concerns raised by PPV operators about being extorted by individuals demanding money in exchange for allowing them to operate in the area.

The operation also aimed to disrupt the activities of gangs involved in extortion and other criminal activities in Half Way Tree.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reminding the public that extortion is a serious offence and that anyone found guilty of engaging in such activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The JCF is also urging members of the public to report any incidents of extortion to the police.

