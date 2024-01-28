9-y-o boy’s murder in Clarendon sparks outrage, grief on social media Loop Jamaica

There continues to be an outpouring of grief and outrage across various social media platforms following Friday night’s shooting death of a nine-year-old boy in May Pen, Clarendon.

The deceased is Shamar Walker of Church Street in May Pen. He is said to have been a student of Denbigh Primary School in the parish.

Shamar’s mother was also shot and injured during the incident.

Police are probing whether there was a connection between the gun attack and a robbery that occurred at the woman’s house last Tuesday.

In relation to Friday’s shooting incident, police reports are that about 7:45 pm, a group of persons were at a shop in the area when a man entered and opened gunfire, hitting little Shamar and his mother.

They were rushed to the hospital, where Shamar was pronounced dead and his mother was admitted for treatment.

Some persons on social media from Clarendon have dismissed claims that little Shamar was chased and shot by the gunman. They suggested that he was hit by a stray bullet as he tried to run from the scene.

Despite those uncertainties relative to how Shamar was shot and killed, the gruesome crime has sent shockwaves across the parish and the wider society.

“Leave the kids alone man. Leave dem let them live nuh,” a woman wrote on Instagram among those chiming in on the impact of the disturbing incident.

“This is why I believe in the death penalty, because child killers should face this punishment. Maybe then it would stop,” said a man.

Said another woman: “I am tired of the senseless killings, because Shamar always a ride him bicycle as an innocent child should. SMH.”

Shared another: “Whole situation just heartless. Rest in peace, Shamar.”