9-y-o brother and sister missing Loop Jamaica

A High Alert has been activated for nine-year-old twins Yahamalit and Tiwahrisah Holness of Norwood, St James, who have been missing since Tuesday, June 14.

Yahamalit and Tiwahrisah are both of brown complexion, slim build and about 122 centimetres (4 feet) tall.

Reports are that Yahamalit and Tiwahrisah were last seen at home. Their modes of dress at the time they went missing are unknown.

All attempts to locate them have reportedly failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Yahamalit and Tiwahrisah Holness is being asked to contact the Montego Hills police at (876) 952-8626, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.