9-y-o girl dies from COVID; 166 new cases, 18.5% positivity rate | Loop Jamaica

Jamaica recorded 166 new COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour period up to Sunday afternoon.

Three COVID-19 deaths that occurred from March 2021 to April 2022, were also recorded on Sunday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,980.

A nine-year-old girl from St Elizabeth is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.

There were 117 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 84,514.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 131,327.

Notably, the island recorded a 18.5 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Sunday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 108 are females and 58 are males, with ages ranging from 20 days to 90 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (37), St James (36), St Ann (28), St Catherine (21), Westmoreland (10), St Elizabeth (eight), Manchester (eight), Trelawny (five), Clarendon (five), Hanover (three), St Mary (two), St Thomas (two), and Portland (one).

There are nine moderately ill patients and two critically ill patients among 1,420 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

There are 65 COVID-19 patients now hospitalised locally.