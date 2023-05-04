9-y-o stabbed in chest by teenager; admitted in serious condition Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
9-y-o stabbed in chest by teenager; admitted in serious condition
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

9-y-o attacked and stabbed by teenager in Westmoreland

Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Detectives assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with wounding with intent after he stabbed a nine-year-old boy during a conflict at a school in Westmoreland on Monday.

Reports are that at about 7:30 pm, a group of children were playing a game of football when a conflict developed between the two.

The 15-year-old reportedly used a knife to stab the nine-year-old in his chest. He was assisted to a hospital by residents, where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station and charged after an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

