9-y-o stabbed in chest by teenager; admitted in serious condition Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station have arrested and charged a 15-year-old boy with wounding with intent after he stabbed a nine-year-old boy during a conflict at a school in Westmoreland on Monday.

Reports are that at about 7:30 pm, a group of children were playing a game of football when a conflict developed between the two.

The 15-year-old reportedly used a knife to stab the nine-year-old in his chest. He was assisted to a hospital by residents, where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

The 15-year-old was taken to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station and charged after an interview.

His court date is being arranged.