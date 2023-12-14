9-year-old girl found wandering in Duhaney Park Loop Jamaica

The St Andrew South Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite a little girl with her family. She was found wandering in the Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 area on Thursday.

The police said she was found wandering in the area about 4pm, and gave her name as Jianna White and age as nine years old.

However, she wass unable to say where she lives.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Jianna White with her family is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4280, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.