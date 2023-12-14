9-year-old girl found wandering in Duhaney Park Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
9-year-old girl found wandering in Duhaney Park Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Beware of motor vehicle scammers, says Jamaica Customs

Fix it, please!

9-year-old girl found wandering in Duhaney Park

Mastering your finances: The art of cash flow planning

Leverkusen remain perfect in Europa League, young Liverpool lose

West Indies take 2-0 lead in T20 series against England

Make your Christmas bonus count

Half Moon Founders Cup: Digicel Business offers 2023 Hyundai Palisade

Unreleased Bob Marley song hits streaming platforms

Mariah Gordon stands out for Jamaica at Pan Am gymnastics tournament

Thursday Dec 14

21°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Do you recognise this child?

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Andrew South Police are seeking the public’s assistance to reunite a little girl with her family. She was found wandering in the Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 area on Thursday.

The police said she was found wandering in the area about 4pm, and gave her name as Jianna White and age as nine years old.

However, she wass unable to say where she lives.

Anyone with information that can assist the police in reuniting Jianna White with her family is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park police at 876-933-4280, the 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Beware of motor vehicle scammers, says Jamaica Customs

Jamaica News

Fix it, please!

Our Endz

NCB’s Grant a Wish a ‘good influence’ for social impact creator

More From

Sport

Clarendon College dominate Mona High 4-0 to win Olivier Shield

Clarendon College extended their dominance in schoolboy football by defeating Mona High 4-0 in the Olivier Shield, securing the title of all-island champion and the best team in the country.
This m

Jamaica News

Entertainment activities banned in six St Elizabeth communities

See also

There will be no entertainment activities for residents of six St Elizabeth communities this Christmas.
This follows the decision of the police to impose a 30-day ban on all such activities in the

Jamaica News

‘Gunman’ shot dead in reported shootout with cops in Gregory Park

… firearm seized

Jamaica News

St Elizabeth Basic School in Kingston gets new restrooms after fire

In a collaborative effort, the students and staff at St Elizabeth Basic School near Trench Town, in Kingston can now enjoy new restroom and storage facilities.
This $3.5 million project was accompl

Our Endz

$1 million surprise for Port Antonio Primary

Michael Lee-Chin, Thalia Lyn combine Grant a Wish donations for school

Christmas

Christmas Countdown: Can you guess Glen Campbell’s fave Xmas memory?

… 12 Days to Go

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols