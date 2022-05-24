9-year-old Isabelle pens letter to PM Holness | Loop Jamaica

The Most Honourable Andrew Holness

Prime Minister of Jamaica

The Prime Minister’s Office

1 Devon Road

Kingston 10

Dear Prime Minister Holness,

I am writing to talk to you about a topic that has been on my mind for months. I have seen in the media the state of schools in Jamaica, and I believe that we need better facilities.

In some of our schools, the buildings are run-down. There are also broken desks and chairs. Most of our schools need safer playgrounds. Most of our public schools usually have over 500 students, which means there is not enough space for playing.

Additionally, most classrooms in these run-down schools need after-school facilities. Schools in Jamaica, generally, need to be more spacious.

The COVID pandemic caused most students to be unable to go to school, so now that schools are face-to-face again, students have to catch up. Improving the facilities can help students do so.

We could start improving our run-down schools by implementing a programme to refurbish tablets and laptops and replace those that are beyond repairs. We could also start a partnership with large companies near schools to sponsor Science Labs or Playfields. If you can make these changes, Prime Minister Holness, you would be helping students to reach their full potential.

When I started writing this letter, Prime Minister Holness, I researched Denmark, which has an amazing school system that is rated as one of the best in the world. In Denmark, students have spacious classrooms and space for recreational activities.

I think we could copy some of the things Denmark does in their education system to improve our school system here.

Thank you for reading my letter.

Sincerely,

Isabelle Martin

Mona Prep School

Grade 4