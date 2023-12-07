90-y-o woman dies in house fire in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

A 90-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Petersfield, Westmoreland on Wednesday night.

The deceased is Leceiana Spence, popularly known as ‘Aunty Lecy’, of Petersfield.

Reports are that about 9:40 pm, a resident raised an alarm about smoke coming from the upper section of the 11-bedroom house.

Relatives attempted to rescue Spence, but the fire quickly engulfed the building.

The fire brigade and the police were subsequently alerted.

Following cooling down operations, Spence’s burnt remains were found in her room.

Investigations are ongoing into the development by the relevant authorities.