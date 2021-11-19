91 new COVID cases in 24 hours; 11 new deaths | Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 91 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Thursday afternoon in Jamaica.

This is while 11 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 2,354.

While the ministry did not specify the period for which the deaths occurred, it said six of the deaths reported were previously under investigation.

A 31-year-old male from St Ann and an 81-year-old female from St Thomas are among the latest recorded COVID fatalities.

The death of one COVID-19 patient remains under investigation by health officials.

There were 175 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 61,484.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 90,558.

Notably, the island recorded a 12.4 per cent positivity rate based on the samples tested on Thursday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 49 are females and 42 are males, with ages ranging from two days to 93 years.

The case count was made up of St James (18), St Ann (17), St Catherine (15), Kingston and St Andrew (14), St Mary (eight), Hanover (six), Westmoreland (four), Manchester (three), St Elizabeth (three), and Clarendon (three).

There are 27 moderately ill patients, 28 severely ill patients, and seven critically ill patients among 861 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 160 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.