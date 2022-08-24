96 new COVID cases recorded amid 23.9% positivity rate Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that 96 new COVID-19 cases were recorded over a 24-hour period up to Tuesday afternoon.

There was no coronavirus related death recorded for the one-day reporting period.

The overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica remains at 3,239.

There were 93 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 95,976.

The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 149,092.

Notably, the island recorded a 23.9 per cent positivity rate based on the samples that were tested on Tuesday.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 51 are males and 45 are females, with ages ranging from one day to 96 years.

The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (33), Clarendon (14), St James (11), St Catherine (nine), Trelawny (seven), Manchester (six), St Mary (four), Westmoreland (four), Hanover (three), St Thomas (two), Portland (two), and St Ann (one).

There are 17 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and three critically ill patients among 1,240 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.

A total of 107 COVID-19 patients are now hospitalised locally.