$9m worth of cocaine seized at Norman Manley airport; suspect held Loop Jamaica

A major investigation is underway as the Narcotics Police probe the circumstances surrounding the seizure of twelve pounds of cocaine at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday, January 02.

Reports are that at about 7:00 am, anomalies were detected on a suitcase destined for the United States of America during routine security checks. A search of the luggage was conducted and the illicit drug with an estimated street value of USD 600 000 was found.

A manhunt was launched and the suspect was subsequently apprehended in the Kingston 6 area.

He was arrested for reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drug Act; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.