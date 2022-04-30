9mm seized after man runs from cops in St James | Loop Jamaica

A team of officers assigned to the St James Police Division seized one Sig Sauer 9mm pistol with a magazine containing sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition during an operation on Oil Mine Lane, Retrieve district, St. James on Friday, April 29.

Reports from the Cambridge Police are that at about 1:30 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a man whose actions aroused their suspicion.

On seeing the police the man ran. The police team pursued the man– a search of the area was conducted and the ammunition was found meters away.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.