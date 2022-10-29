A better me beg than steal; street youth side hustle inspires motorist Loop Jamaica

Street children are minors who live and survive on the streets.

They often grow up in public landfills, train stations, or in various sections of major towns. Because of conflicts with their family, these children many times don’t want to or can’t return home.

Jamaica has its fair share of youngsters living under these conditions. Cases where youth, are frequently seen at traffic intersections, hoping to ask for money to purchase their next meal are not unique.

But a video captured on social media, showing a young boy waiting close to a popular fast-food restaurant trying to earn funds to secure his next meal has captured the hearts of many Jamaicans.

What drew many of the readers’ attention was the fact that in spite of his situation, the youngster managed to display a fighting spirit, and even though he did not have anything to eat, he was not seen with his two empty hands. He instead had three onions and two carrots in a plastic bag trying to catch a sale.

Obviously moved by what he saw, a motorist was heard questioning the youngster about his plans both for school and his business of selling ground provision, which appeared to be his side hustle.

Soon after the motorist presented the youngster with three thousand dollars a move that drew a look of relief on the face of the young man who appeared to be no more than 12.

The conversation ended with the motorist telling the young man that if he got the opportunity he would pass again to offer further help.

Social media users while still trying to find out if the act was done by the motorist to get more attention on his social media page, or if it was done to inspire, said, whatever the case, they were happy that help was going to one of the nation’s youth.

“Tears come a my eye when I see this, blessings to you big man,” said one social media user.

“We need more of this across Jamaica,” said another user.