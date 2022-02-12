A Caribbean American At Super Bowl LVI

Haitian American Sony Michel #25 of the Los Angeles Rams is the only Caribbean American player in Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 13, 2022. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

By NAN Sports Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Sat. Feb. 12, 2022: A Caribbean American player will again be in this year’s Super Bowl.

Haitian American Sony Michel is part of the LA Rams team that will face the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, Feb. 13th and will be the only player with Caribbean roots in this year’s Super Bowl.

The former New England Patriots was traded to the Rams before the start of the 2021 season, bringing him back to Thomas Brown, the Los Angeles Rams second-year running backs coach, who had become the team’s assistant head coach.

“Being able to add Sony Michel was huge for our entire football team, not just the running back position,” said Brown, citing a “pro mentality,” Michel brought from New England. “His no nonsense, kind of one-cut type mentality is something I’ve always been a fan of from the days I coached him at Georgia his sophomore year.”

It will be the second Super Bowl for Michel, who as a rookie in 2018, after being drafted in the first round by New England, rushed for 94 yards and scored the only touchdown in the Patriots 13-3 Super Bowl win – ironically – over the Rams.

Michel, who turns 27 this month, leads the Rams with 845 rushing yards on 208 carries with 4 touchdowns and has 21 catches for 128 yards.

Michel, meanwhile, will be donating his Big Gameworn laces to raise money for the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, via Rastaclat, and their Seek the Positive Foundation.

Rastaclat founder Daniel Kasidi will custom make (by hand) two bracelets from Michel’s game worn laces: one to be given to Michel to remember this remarkable experience and the other will be auctioned off with proceeds going towards the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club (Home – Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club (labgc.org).

“I am excited to partner with Rastaclat and give back to the Los Angeles community in a cool and creative way,” said Michel. “It is incredible that Rastaclat changes something as simple as my football cleat laces into a work of art. I am looking forward to a great partnership with the company.”

Rastaclat has built premium bracelets, accessories and clothing that inspire others to seek the positive. The company donates one percent of all net proceeds to the Seek the Positive Foundation, whose mission is to inspire, educate and unite humankind.

Michel will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could move on to his third NFL team.