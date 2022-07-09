A Caribbean chow down between LHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd | Loop Jamaica

In honour of Caribbean American Heritage Month (celebrated annually in the month of June), the television network VH1 invited Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Spice and Karlie Redd for a culture clash of sorts.

The two women – both residents of Atlanta, Spice, Jamaican-born, and Karlie Redd, born of Trinidadian heritage – talked everything about food, fashion, trends started in the tropics and more.

At the seven-minute mark, they played a guessing game featuring popular meals from Guyana, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, St Lucia, and Jamaica.

Check out the foodie portion below, or click this link to see the full videoLHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.

They sampled three dishes and after chowing down, were tasked with determining the origins of the meals.

Can they taste the difference in curries? Determine the country of origin? Can they identify carnival parade looks? Can they explain slang terms and musical trends?

See for yourself and to determine whether or not their proverbial Caribbean card should be revoked.