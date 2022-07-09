A Caribbean chow down between LHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
A Caribbean chow down between LHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Search on for money pox patient who fled isolation facility

A Caribbean chow down between LHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd

4 shot, two fatally, ‘by cops in Nannyville’; INDECOM probing

Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women’s final for 1st Slam

Tips for Carnival Virgins from the Vets: DJ Matt Camps

Hawaii museum revisits the history of gender-fluid healers

Another garbage truck overturns; driver narrowly escapes

Nomoredeals looks a cinch in Knutsford Park Cup

15 songs you’ll likely hear during Carnival in Jamaica

JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr

Saturday Jul 09

28?C
Caribbean News
Loop Lifestyle

2 hrs ago

Dancehall queen Spice from Jamaica and model/entrepreneur and reality TV star Karlie Redd from Trinidad & Tobago breakdown Caribbean Culture during VH1’s Caribbean Heritage celebrations. (Photo: via YouTube)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

In honour of Caribbean American Heritage Month (celebrated annually in the month of June), the television network VH1 invited Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Spice and Karlie Redd for a culture clash of sorts.

The two women – both residents of Atlanta, Spice, Jamaican-born, and Karlie Redd, born of Trinidadian heritage – talked everything about food, fashion, trends started in the tropics and more.

At the seven-minute mark, they played a guessing game featuring popular meals from Guyana, Haiti, Trinidad & Tobago, St Lucia, and Jamaica.

Check out the foodie portion below, or click this link to see the full videoLHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month.

They sampled three dishes and after chowing down, were tasked with determining the origins of the meals.

Can they taste the difference in curries? Determine the country of origin? Can they identify carnival parade looks? Can they explain slang terms and musical trends?

See for yourself and to determine whether or not their proverbial Caribbean card should be revoked.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Search on for money pox patient who fled isolation facility

Caribbean News

A Caribbean chow down between LHHATL’s Spice & Karlie Redd

Jamaica News

4 shot, two fatally, ‘by cops in Nannyville’; INDECOM probing

More From

Sport

JFF condemns killing of footballer Jedine Carr

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) says it is saddened by the death of promising footballer Jedine Carr.
The young footballer was murdered by a gunman on Friday while she was travelling to

See also

Jamaica News

11-y-o boy dead after being found in a fridge in Harbour View

The police are now processing a crime scene after an 11-year-old boy died after being found in a refrigerator in the ‘Coast to Coast’ area of Harbour View in the Corporate Area on Friday evening.
R

Jamaica News

BLESSINGS! Missing four-year-old Melania Morgan has ‘returned home’

The High Alert and search that were on for four-year-old Melania Morgan, a student of Dulwich Avenue, St Andrew, who went missing on Monday, June 27, are no more.
Thankfully, she is back home, the

Business

Hendrickson sells Knutsford Court Hotel to Novamed

Hotelier Kevin Hendrickson has announced the sale of the Knutsford Court Hotel to local healthcare company Novamed.
The Kingston property has been acquired by Novamed Inc. through a

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Jamaica News

$10-m Scratchaz winner still in disbelief

A Kingston man is basking in his winnings after purchasing a Supa Rich Supreme Scratchaz ticket at the Acropolis Gaming Lounge in Barbican, St Andrew, and copping $10 million.
Identified by Supreme

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols