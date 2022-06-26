A close-up look at forecasting road fatalities nationally | Loop Jamaica

The forecasting of the number of road deaths expected for a year at the beginning of the year is an exercise that requires some significant analytic applications, based on an outline from the Road Safety Unit (RSU) in the Ministry of Transport and Mining in response to a recent request from Loop New.

The unit said the forecasting requires careful examination of past fatalities data, which “is done by using descriptive statistics to see where fatalities peak the highest for a particular month/quarter”, which it says “gives us an appreciation of the data we are working with.”

The RSU says it uses a POM (Production and Operations Management) software to do its projections. It notes that the software “comes with a lot of forecasting techniques, such as regression, moving averages, exponential smoothing, etc.”

The RSU said thereafter, “All techniques are taken into consideration when making a… (forecasting). This is done by analysing each forecasting method and selecting the one with the best accuracy for forecast.”

The forecasting is done for the entire year, displaying projected numbers of fatalities at quarterly intervals.

Additionally, fatalities data for the past 20 years are included in the calculations, to make a projection for the current year, the RSU indicated.

But it advised that adjustments are made on a monthly basis “to ensure a small margin of error at the end of the year”.

In elaborating, the RSU said, “For example; the number of persons killed in the first quarter is 123, but we previously projected 108, however we made the adjustment for the quarter. Thus changing the projection for the year from 447 to 462.”

The unit also cited that the data for the number of road deaths in a month may change due to unaccounted deaths. “For example, a crash occurred where one person was recorded dead and one person injured, (but) that injured person succumbed to the injury a month later.

“Also, a body may be found on the road and it is presumed that it was a hit-and-run (casualty), but after autopsy it was determined to have been murder. The number would then be retracted from the data. These situations impact the quarterly results,” outlined the RSU.