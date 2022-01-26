A Covid-stricken Australian aid ship is heading for virus-free Tonga

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)More than 20 Covid-19 cases have been identified aboard an Australian navy ship sailing to disaster-hit Tonga, complicating aid efforts to the virus-free Pacific island nation as Japan halted its relief mission due to a separate outbreak among crew members.

Tonga has only reported a single coronavirus case since the start of the pandemic and is making every effort — including insisting on contactless delivery — to keep Covid-19 out as it receives aid from its Pacific neighbors following a massive volcanic eruption and tsunami nearly two weeks ago.

Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton told a news conference Tuesday that 23 cases have been detected on the HMAS Adelaide, from a crew of more than 600 people. The ship left Brisbane on January 21, carrying humanitarian aid and medical equipment, and was due to arrive in Tonga this week.

The infected crew are in isolation and aren’t showing severe symptoms, Dutton said, adding the ship will deliver its supplies quickly given permission to dock in Tonga.

“We can do that in a contactless way, spray the equipment, so the chance of passing on the virus is obviously negligible,” he said.

