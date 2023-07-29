A day after 4 men were shot dead Curfew imposed in Central Village Loop Jamaica

A day after 4 men were shot dead Curfew imposed in Central Village
File photo of cops carrying out searches during a recent curfew in the Corporate Area.

A 48-hour curfew has been imposed in sections of Central Village, St Catherine. The curfew began at 6:00 pm, on Friday, July 28, and will remain in effect until 6:00 pm, on Sunday, July 30.

The curfew comes hours after four men were shot dead by gunmen in a section of the area.

The boundaries of the curfew are:

North: Along an imaginary line from Ferdie Neita Road to the wooded area at the easternboundary;

East: Along an imaginary line from the northern boundary to the Nelson Mandela Highway;

South: Along Nelson Mandela Highway about 802 metres from the eastern boundary to White Marl Primary and Junior High School at the western boundary;

West: Along an imaginary line from Nelson Mandela Highway to Ferdie Neita Road at the northern boundary.

During the hours of the curfew, all persons within its boundaries are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorized in writing by the ground commander.

