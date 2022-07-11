A ‘lit’ Carnival Sunday | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
A ‘lit’ Carnival Sunday | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

A ‘lit’ Carnival Sunday

230 ‘wanted’ illegal firearms linked to 662 cases locally – DCP Bailey

16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 117 new cases, 2 deaths recorded

Antiguan cop to stand trial for allegedly strangling Jamaican woman

Devonte upsets in Caymanas Park feature event

Jamaican dancers to compete in South Africa in December

Bangladesh get first win on tour, beat West Indies in ODI opener

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Elderly husband implicated in killing of bedridden wife, remanded

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

Monday Jul 11

21?C
Carnival

Revellers celebrate returning to road march after 2 years

Loop Entertainment

54 minutes ago

Carnival Road March 2022 with Bacchanal Jamaica

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Carnival revellers on Sunday transformed select streets in Kingston as they danced, drank and had a good time after being unable to do so for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though COVID-19 is still very present, and even with a case of monkeypox confirmed locally, revellers were not deterred and showed up and showed out. Loop Entertainment chipped down the road with the Bacchanal band and brings you highlights.

Were the revellers glad to be back on the road? Watch the video recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay to find out!

Related Article

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Carnival

A ‘lit’ Carnival Sunday

Jamaica News

230 ‘wanted’ illegal firearms linked to 662 cases locally – DCP Bailey

Coronavirus

16.3% COVID-positivity rate; 117 new cases, 2 deaths recorded

More From

Jamaica News

St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days

St Thomas was rocked by another double murder on Saturday, the second in less than two days, when a taxi operator and a shop operator were killed in Seaforth.
The deceased are 41-year-old Germaine

Jamaica News

See also

WATCH: Women fight with heavily armed police in Central Kingston

Law enforcement can be a really hard task, especially in places like some urban, inner-city communities of Jamaica, where residents – these days – have seemingly made it a habit of taking on heavily a

Sport

Finally! T&T 4×100 team receives 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medals

Trinidad and Tobago were awarded the gold after Jamaica were disqualified for doping

Jamaica News

Shock after popular security guard killed at gas station in Angels

Shock and grief have engulfed the rural district of Benbow in Guy’s Hill, St Catherine after a popular security guard was shot dead by gunmen at a gas station in Angels outside Spanish Town on Friday

Jamaica News

Floyd Green now has direct responsibility for NRSC, says Holness

Floyd Green, the Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), will now have direct oversight of the National Road Safety Council (NRSC).
The announcement of Green’s appoint

Jamaica News

Portland cop freed of assaulting 15-y-o girl, but…

Remains in custody after alleged physical, sexual assault of girlfriend

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols