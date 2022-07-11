A ‘lit’ Carnival Sunday | Loop Jamaica

Carnival revellers on Sunday transformed select streets in Kingston as they danced, drank and had a good time after being unable to do so for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though COVID-19 is still very present, and even with a case of monkeypox confirmed locally, revellers were not deterred and showed up and showed out. Loop Entertainment chipped down the road with the Bacchanal band and brings you highlights.

Were the revellers glad to be back on the road? Watch the video recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay to find out!