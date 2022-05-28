A look at some of the shootings at wakes and funerals in Jamaica | Loop Jamaica

There have been a number of high-profile shootings, in recent times, at both wakes and funerals.

Here are a few that occurred within the last six years:

Pregnant woman shot at nine night, January 2021

In January 2021, a nine night for slain higgler, Debbie Eaton, was ambushed by gunmen who shot and killed a man, 41-year-old Trace Newland, and injured three others in Wilton Gardens (Rema), Kingston. A pregnant teenager was among the injured persons.

According to a report from the Denham Town police, a group of people at an illegal gathering was pounced upon by armed men who opened gunfire, hitting four people at about 9:45 pm.

The police were alerted and the injured were taken to hospital, where Newland was pronounced dead and the others were admitted for treatment.

Two women killed at a funeral, April 2021

Not even funerals are exempt from the blatant disregard for the dead.

On April 29, 2021, two women were killed in a shooting at a funeral on St John’s Road in St Catherine. The women were attending the funeral service of Troy Terrelonge, otherwise called ‘Weedseed’, who had been killed in January 2021.

The women were later identified as Tracy-Ann Senior, otherwise called ‘Mullo’, of Parade Gardens, Kingston, and Oneika Carter, 28, of George’s Lane, Kingston.

Five other people were injured, including a 40-year-old woman who sustained injuries to her head and face; a two-year-old boy who received injuries to his abdomen; and a 45-year-old woman who received injuries to her finger. The three persons are all from George’s Lane.

Also injured were a 17-year-old girl from Rum Lane, Kingston, who received injuries to her right shoulder; and a 17-year-old boy from George’s Lane, who sustained injuries to his back.

The victims, along with other people, were all seated in a coaster bus at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens outside Spanish Town, St Catherine, when they were pounced upon by several gunmen who opened fire on the bus.

The injured victims were rushed to the Spanish Town Hospital by the police, where Senior and Carter were pronounced dead.

Another fatality at Meadowrest, May 2022

Two weeks ago, Shanice Dean and a man were killed during a funeral about 1pm at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens. Shanice was a sister of Ananda Dean, whose abduction and murder in 2008 shocked the nation, and after whom ‘Ananda Alert’, a missing persons’ programme for children, was named.

The funeral attendees were reportedly trailed from Kingston and attacked while leaving the burial ground.

Reports are that about 1pm, mourners were in the parking lot of the burial ground when gunmen opened fire on the group. At least four people were shot and subsequently rushed to the hospital, where Dean was pronounced dead.

The police theorised that the shooting was a spillover from a gang feud, and was carried out by gangsters from Seaview Gardens in St Andrew.

The gunmen’s intended target was said to have been a relative of the woman for whom the memorial service was held. A police representative called for the targeted person to come in so that things could be put in place for his/her safety.

The wake for Shanice, which was held in a section of the White Hall community in St Andrew, was marred as well when shots were fired, sending the mourners scampering for cover. However, no one was injured.

Fatal shooting at candlelight service, March 2022

In March 2022, 28-year-old Teno Stewart was shot and killed in George’s Valley, Manchester during a candlelight service he attended in honour of a late friend.

The police said about 9:20 pm, Stewart was at the service when a masked gunman pounced upon him and fired several shots.

Stewart sustained gunshot wounds to the head and lower body and was rushed to the Mandeville Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gravel Heights gunplay, November 2019

In November 2019, Eric Edwards, a mason of Gravel Heights in St Catherine, was shot and killed, allegedly by a relative, at a wake.

According to the police, Edwards and another man attacked a security guard who is a relative of his, with a machete after an argument between them escalated.

Both men were shot and subsequently taken to hospital, where Edwards died and the other man was admitted for treatment.

The security guard ran from the scene.

Attack in Adelphi, April 2017

In April 2017, a man was murdered at a funeral in St James by thugs who drove into the Dovecot Cemetery in Orange district, Adelphi in the parish, where the burial was taking place, and opened fire.

Reports are that mourners were sent scampering after gunshots rang out at the graveside shortly after noon.

When the shooting subsided, Allando Sfawe was wounded. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pastor forced to get flat, December 2017

In December 2017, a pastor was about to bless the offerings at the funeral of Romain ‘Boysie’ Anthony White at Kings Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church on Windward Road in Kingston, when at least two gunmen reportedly alighted from a car and opened fire on the hundreds of mourners who were standing outside the church, injuring nine persons, two of whom succumbed to their injuries.

One of the attendees, who asked not to be named, said that the pastor, along with everyone in the church, got flat as submachine guns barked outside the holy building.

The mourners, who were predominantly from Mathews Lane, where White lived all his life, subsequently scampered for safety.

One of the well-wishers who gathered at the hospital said one of the persons who reportedly died had just walked out of the church after viewing White’s body in the coffin.

Nine shot in Grange Lane, St Catherine, July 2016

In July 2016, nine people were shot and injured during a drive-by in Grange Lane, St Catherine.

Reports are that between midnight and 1am, there was a large gathering at a wake in the community, when a car was driven up, from which men opened gunfire, hitting five men and four women. The victims were all taken to the hospital for treatment. None reportedly succumbed to the injuries that were sustained.

Reports from the police are that the gunmen used a submachine gun to carry out the attack.

Compiled by Claude Mills