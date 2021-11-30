‘A so di badness go,’ alleged gangster told cop when cautioned | Loop Jamaica

A police detective on Tuesday testified that when he cautioned one of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, he uttered the words, “A so di badness go.”

The remark, the officer said, was allegedly made by Rivaldo Hilton, one of the 33 accused on trial for gang-related charges in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

The undercover officer, who was introduced to members of the gang as the uncle of another gangster, was outlining the circumstances which led to the arrest of some of those he charged in connection with gang activities.

He told the court that Hilton was among 13 defendants who were detained during an operation by the security forces in St Catherine on June 25, 2019.

He reportedly cautioned and later charged all 13 individuals.

Among them was defendant Jermaine Robinson, who the prosecution’s second witness said was a soldier.

Additionally, the witness claimed that Robinson was the alleged bodyguard of Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, the alleged leader of the One Don gang.

The second witness was the same gangster who introduced the undercover policeman to other alleged gangsters as his uncle.

The officer on Tuesday testified that Robinson, when arrested, confirmed that he was a member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF).

Meanwhile, the lawman said the other accused he arrested remained silent when they were cautioned by him.

The cop, who has been giving evidence-in-chief since last Wednesday, is a detective attached to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC) and one of the investigating officers in the case.

Bryan, 31 other men and one woman are being tried in the Home Circuit Court under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations Act), 2014, better known as the anti-gang legislation, on an indictment with 25 counts.

They have been charged with multiple offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, facilitating conspiracy to murder, and facilitating arson.

The offences were allegedly committed between January 1, 2015 and June 30, 2019, in St Catherine.

The trial is to continue on Wednesday.