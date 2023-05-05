A special gift for mothers Loop Jamaica

Perry’s International Events, alongside Perry’s Promotions, and under the musical direction of Jordan Williams presents Regina Belle in Concert – a presentation of enduring R&B and reggae classics, featuring Marcia Griffiths, George Nooks, and Glen Washington, supported by the Public Alert Band.

The concert takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, Palm Drive, Hope Gardens, Kingston 6.

A multi-Grammy-winning and Academy award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, Regina Belle, has cemented her place in Jamaica’s music memory with her repeat appearances on the island since 1987.

Celebrating 59 years in the music industry, Marcia Griffiths has consistently gifted to Jamaica the magic of her voice with hits like “Dreamland”, “I Shall Sing”, “Melody Life”, and “Fire Burning”.

George Nooks and Glen Washington together represent over 90 years of vocal distinction-George having first come to fame in the 1970s under the moniker Prince Mohamed, deejaying on tracks such as Dennis Brown’s ‘Money in my Pocket’. Washington came to the fore in the early 70’s as a member of Names and Faces, but it was decades later that he released his 1997 debut album ‘Brother to Brother’, which spawned the hit ‘Kindness for Weakness’.

Together this collective, guided by compere Heather Cummings-Williams, will provide a gift for all mothers in Jamaica on May 6.

Regina Belle in Concert is Perry’s International contribution to mothers, which is delivered as a pre-Mother’s Day offering. In fact, the gift has become even more special as general tickets are now being offered on a two-for-one special at the Pegasus hotel and at the Students’ Guild, UWI, Mona Campus.

Go to www.firstinlineja.com to purchase tickets. General tickets are also available for two for J$16,000 at all ticket locations.