A Sunday well spent with the Company Dance Theatre Loop Jamaica

A Sunday well spent, they say, brings a week of content.

While the former of the truths runs true in comparison to the latter, this is a recount of events following my soul-snatching experience at the Company Dance Theatre (CDT) 2022 season-opener Legacy.

I saw Legacy, and I was inspired. Inspired creatively to express myself in ways I seldom consider. Ever since my Sunday well spent, I’ve felt peace. Since my Sunday well spent, I’ve come home.

I was late, but I was compelled to face the music early on in the presentation. “The music” was a personal song and dance that has never been acknowledged.

I dare say Company knows how to pack a room, and at first, I credited the packed room to the general desire of Jamaicans to be ‘outside’.

But, instead, this post-pandemic shot of “anti-depressant”, if you will, was just what the doctor ordered.

My Sunday well spent taught me that if I can’t feel it, I don’t want it. So, while I preferred the thought-provoking one-woman piece enacted by Courtney Payne – One80 (2016) – and So Many Directions (which ended abruptly, or maybe it hasn’t ended yet, but there was a sense of ‘to be continued…’) both were exquisite, but left me wanting more.

The 26-member troupe – 15 principals and 11 apprentices – sure knew how to catch us, hook, line, and sinker.

To witness these bodies in motion…post-panini bodies, that is, I was better late than never.

It was clear that thought, practice and intense decision-making merged to make the choreography and direction of the performances seamless.

There were periods of lull, which reminded me that silence is golden. After one particular piece, there was a 15-minute intermission and I could not move.

How an item created eight years ago (in 2014) was today, just as relevant and gut-wrenching as it was then, blew my mind. It was intense. I needed that.

Sidebar: Theatre etiquette is lost on many… the random, innocuous applause before each curtain call, was not flattering.

Divulgence (2014)

In that auditorium, I sat there. Alone. And I felt that. The anguish, the screams, the despair, the misery, and the notions of distrust…I heard it. I felt it all, and that’s why I connected with Divulgence.

It was my first introduction to CDT’s associate artistic director Ren?e I McDonald – who choreographed three of the pieces I witnessed at my Sunday well spent.

It gut-punched me and left a piece of me, whatever it was – unresolved trauma or the like – there in the seat, my soul is seated in the house.

The presentation of Divulgence went below surface level and tugged on my heartstrings. As much as it ‘crippled’ me, I was also, at times, speechless.

My neighbour – a stranger – and I exchanged brief thoughts. Whatever words we had left after the kick we both felt from Divulgence), sounded like “what just happened?”, or “wow, I’m shook”… or “goosebumps!”.

Two other pieces left us “speaking eye to eye”, was Gamma Gamma (2022), it crescendoed in a whimsical way, and after that… Through The Darkness Comes Light (2022) *chef’s kiss*.

Legacy gave me lessons and some homework.

I have tried Andrew Bailey’s “one-legged stand”, and to my chagrin … it’s not happening.

Since my Sunday well spent, I’ve thought about the way I communicate my art, the thought process, the research, and all the elements that make it complete and ready for the world to see.

Then I thought about how it would make “the world” feel; something I imagine CDT Artistic Director Sade Bully thought about for the five new dance pieces.

Moments after the show, a gangling Bully: barefooted, with big Afro hair, and beaming eyes, stood backstage in an all-black ensemble, complemented by a bouquet of red roses – overcome with the feels.

For her, three words came to mind, following the final curtain call: Exhilarating, optimistic, and hopeful.

Hopeful for the future of the company legacy she and others are hell-bent on upholding. “I’m hopeful for what the company can become…seeing the future, this is just the beginning and the sky’s the limit.”

Backstage, I learnt of Bully and the CDT team’s sole objective, a philanthropic effort to raise funds for the care of the Company’s Honorary Artistic Director Emeritus, Tony Wilson, who had suffered several strokes in recent years.

By the smirk, smile and willingness to stick around, Wilson, too, seemed to have had a Sunday well spent.

Hours after the show, and possibly after some downtime, Bully thanked her family, her team, and her support system in a post shared on Instagram.

“Gratitude post: What an adventure this year has been. In a sense, I feel as if I birthed [two] babies this year. CDT, is officially born and it has been my absolute pleasure and love to be a part of this process and to see the legacy continue…” she shared on the gram.

“Firstly I thank my husband, my rock @markbellondrums for being my support and strength through it all… I thank my team … I truly couldn’t have done this without you… you all came to slay and did the damn thing, and I am soooooo so proud of you all.”

“To Mr Wilson, thank you for this gift of dance – I love you to the moon and back, this is all for you… and it is just the beginning. Today I feel honoured, proud and deeply, deeply thankful.”

In the moments Legacy proceeded, I was reminded how humans were able to get by in a pre-pandemic world.

I realised how people were able to live and exist and I realised that when “living and existing” was no longer the same, people were faced with their realities, and that’s when it hit me and So Many Directions (2022) buffered the transition.

It was, indeed, a wonderful Sunday; a Sunday well spent in good company.