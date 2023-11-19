A tale of 2 realities: From Kgn to ‘country’, responses to rainfall Loop Jamaica

Two days of relentless rainfall from a broad trough of low pressure, the remnants of Potential Tropical Cyclone 22 have left a significant imprint on Jamaica’s landscape, affecting parishes like Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas, St Catherine and Portland, while sparing others, such as St Mary, St Elizabeth and St James.

The latter three, especially in Port Maria in St Mary and sections of Montego Bay, St James, have often been flooded by torrential rainfall, but, for the most part, those areas were spared during the 24-48-hour period of the heavy rains.

Amid the damage to road infrastructure, drains and some houses in eastern Jamaica, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, said on Saturday that he would be touring the eastern side of St Andrew and the parish of St Thomas, areas which he said appeared to have been significantly impacted by the extensive rainfall.

While suggesting that he had no reports of any lives being lost during the passage of the adverse weather system up to Saturday afternoon, McKenzie said the Government is working to tally the overall damage that was caused by the trough.

In Kingston and St Andrew, the rain came down in buckets, transforming many streets into rivers and homes into islands, especially on Friday afternoon.

Residents and persons who ventured to the Corporate Area were left grappling with the immediate aftermath; their voices echoing a blend of frustration, resilience and hope amid the general chaos.

“Mi neva seen rain like dis before a town (the Corporate Area),” shared Marlon Hill, an Annotto Bay, St Mary resident who works in the Cross Road area of St Andrew.

Speaking with Loop News via telephone on Saturday, Hill recounted how floodwaters washed through Cross Roads late on Friday afternoon.

“Di water come down so fast… When mi look yuh think a river a come down in the place; car a stuck, bus can hardly drive, bike man get stuck too, it was just a story in itself,” he recounted.

Hill said due to the flooding in the Corporate Area in various sections, he was unable to return home to St Mary, and spent the night with family members in a section of the urban centre.

He noted that his hometown, a seaside town in St Mary, was not seriously flooded, according to reports he received from his family members there.

Annotto Bay has experienced more serious incidents of flooding, some of which occurred in 1948, 1988, 1999 and 2001, and even in 2012 when flooding brought about by Hurricane Sandy destroyed seven houses in the St Mary town.

A 2013 Multi-Hazard Risk Assessment by the Mitigation, Planning and Research Division of the Office of Disaster and Emergency Management (ODPEM) determined that the “causative factors for flooding (in Annotto Bay) relate to the location of the community being on an active floodplain of three rivers, coupled with the low-lying topography of the area.”

The study said the worst flood events recorded in the town occurred in 1933, 1948, 1988, 1999 and 2001.

For example, in March 1999, heavy rains over two days caused the Pencar River to overflow, resulting in several homes being washed out and the Fort George Bridge collapsing, isolating around 7,000 persons.

In 2001, the Pencar River again overflowed, affecting over 300 households and businesses, along with schools, the local hospital and the fire station.

The ODPEM assessment lists Annotto Bay as one of the ‘high-risk communities’ in the country, the town having been affected by over 30 major floods and six storm surges over the last 120 years.

While Annotto Bay was spared this time around, several St Andrew communities were not, even in areas often considered as upper St Andrew. Videos on social media showed sections of Barbican Road being completely flooded.

Cassandra Russell, a Free Hill, St Mary native residing in St Catherine, said it was difficult to traverse Marcus Garvey Drive in St Andrew, as the major thoroughfare became inundated with murky waters.

“Town (sections of the Corporate Area) always flooding, but not to the extent of Friday afternoon, because, in some areas, is like the sea literally came rushing in,” Russell told Loop News.

“While I was heading home, there were so many vehicles stuck in the flood waters… The Government has to do something about that stretch of road,” she insisted.

Russell said where she currently resides in Eltham, Spanish Town, St Catherine, did not experience flooding, but due to sections of the Corporate Area being inundated with water, she was not able to get home until about 11pm on Friday.

“It was just chaos on the roads. Even the car I was in developed mechanical issues, and you had to be exposed to the elements (rain)… just chaos,” she said.

According to the National Works Agency (NWA), among the roads in St Andrew that remained impassable on Friday night were the corridors from Cooperage to Guava Ridge, Papine to Red Light, and Chesterfield Drive from Marcus Garvey Drive to Spanish Town Road.

In relation to Chesterfield Drive, NWA’s Communications and Customer Services Manager, Stephen Shaw, said the road, near Seaview Gardens, was closed late on Friday afternoon.

This was after it posed serious danger to motorists, especially at a section where material used to cover pipes that were recently laid was washed out during the heavy rains.

The NWA said landslides also impacted the roads from Cooperage to Guava Ridge, and from Papine to Red Light, all in St Andrew.

Social media also captured several highlights of the flooding and road damages, with several amateur videos going viral.

“Look at Barbican Road… A sea this,” a man commented in one video showing floodwaters gushing on a section of the roadway.

In Waterhouse, another viral video showed a section of a roadway collapsing. Luckily for the residents, they got away just in time before the roadway collapsed, evoking the usual ‘colourful’ Jamaican language from those at the scene who escaped potential danger.

Some of the residents were adamant that the Government needs to intervene in fixing the breakaway, as fears mounted that it could cause houses to collapse in the vicinity.

“The gully (in the vicinity)… need to fix and we reached out to try to get help from… (the authorities) and nobody assisted,” a male resident told Loop News via a conversation on Instagram.

Continuing, he said: “I suspect – this is my opinion now – the water soak under the bottom (of the road) and cause the road to collapse and, as you can see from the video, is a big hole that open up in the road, and kids (children) live on the bank, so we need some help now man, ’cause we in danger.”

A woman on X, formerly Twitter, shared with her followers her experience during the flooding.

“Parked at HWT (Half-Way Tree) Transport Centre, unable to make it home to Maxfield. Attempted once and felt the waters moving the van n (and) I turned back to HWT. Making myself comfortable until it’s safe to make my way home,” she posted at 9:34 pm on Friday.

By 10:53 pm, she updated her followers that she was home safe and sound.

“Thankful for journey mercies,” she further wrote.

Juliet Holness, the Member of Parliament (MP) for East Rural St Andrew where many communities were affected by landslides due to the adverse weather system, provided an overall update late Friday of the status of some of her constituents.

She advised that several persons, including a child, received minor injuries when their home collapsed during heavy rains and land slippage in Penfield, a small district in Gordon Town in the constituency.

“We have also experienced the loss of a house at Penfield. The occupants are currently at the hospital; Mr Campbell and his spouse, and their child (is at) the (Bustamante) Children’s Hospital,” Holness informed.

Giving an assessment of other sections of her constituency, she said: “In the Dallas Division, otherwise known as Bull Bay, we have flooding reported in the Eight Miles area of Bull Bay.

“We have landslide on a house also at Pondside in Bull Bay, and some amount of flooding,” she said.

Among the blocked roadways in the constituency up to late Friday were Halls Delight, Top Mountain, and Church Gate to Cross Roads. There were several landslides between Guava Ridge to Violet Bank, and in Content Gap, David’s Hill, Mount Lebanon and 14 Miles, on the Irish Town Road, among others.

In St Thomas, the main road from Bethel to Richmond Vale was impassable on Friday night.

The NWA said this corridor that was previously reduced to single-lane traffic, suffered another episode of erosion, causing it to become impassable.

Up to Friday night, landslides also reportedly blocked the main road from Bowden to Old Pera, while downed trees halted motor vehicle traffic from Port Morant to Pleasant Hill in the parish.

The Prospect Primary School opened its doors on Friday night as a shelter in Danvers Pen in St Thomas, to accommodate some residents of Old Road who were affected by flooding in the area.

The Negro River overflowed its banks and undermined the gabion basket along the banks, causing “knee-deep water” to wash into the homes, some residents reported.

“Di gabion basket did weak and residents tell di authority dem and dem still never do no maintenance,” a resident told reporters on Saturday.

Hubert Williams, the Morant Bay Mayor, said a few residents sought refuge at the primary school, but it was still opened after residents of the community informed the municipal corporation that there was a possibility that the shelter would have been needed.

“… But when I talk to some community members this morning (Saturday), they were saying that dem try to watch their homes, because they don’t want anyone to steal dem stuff and so forth,” he reported, adding that a team from the St Thomas Municipal Corporation will be touring areas to get an assessment of the damages.

A Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) rescue mission and scene in St Thomas during a major community dislocation from the flooding overnight on Thursday into Friday.

Earlier on Friday morning, the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) rescued 24 people from floodwaters at the intersection of Amity Hall and Golden Grove in East St Thomas.

The persons who were rescued, were airlifted to the Wheelersfield Community Centre in the parish.

Eunice Beckford was one of those individuals who found themselves stranded, and had to spend Thursday night in her vehicle, given the flooding on the roadways.

In a radio interview, she said she was travelling from Portland with family members when upon reaching Amity Hall, she realised that the water was “high, and a few other persons had to park alongside the roadway.

“The water kept rising…,” she said, explaining that she managed to drive through the floodwaters and ended up at Hordley Crossing, but they could not turn left to go to Golden Grove due to major flooding in the vicinity.

She said she and 10 other motorists eventually parked their vehicles at Bachelor’s Hall at about 6pm Thursday, with more than 20 persons among the group.

“The water was just way too deep (to drive through),” Beckford recounted, adding that water went up to the headlights of a juice truck that managed to brave the floodwaters.

When asked what was going through her mind then, Beckford said she realised that she and her family members on spot would not be making it home that night, “but we just made ourselves happy”.

She said the persons stranded alerted their respective loved ones of the situation there.

“We just went back in the vehicle, and who could sleep, slept, and we watched the lightning flash and the rain fall about 1am right back to 5am (Friday) straight,” she recalled.

Beckford said the JDF rescue team came about 8:30 am the following morning, and took them to the Wheelersfield Community Centre, where she was informed that they would stay until about Saturday.

The weather system did not spare sections of St Catherine, with several parts of Portmore being transformed into what could only be described as a sea, leaving residents’ homes affected.

Social media videos highlighted flooding in areas of the municipality, such as Westmeade and Southboro.

“A just a evening a rain and look on Westmeade? All mi house dirty water a run,” said a woman in an expletive-laden video posted on Facebook.

Another video in the same community showed a high-end motor vehicle shutting off in the floodwaters.

Other sections of Portmore suffered a similar fate.

“This is Portmore at the moment. We’re completely submerged with water. Residents are actually going to save persons now with old fridges (refrigerators) to get out of the car,” said a woman in a video that was obtained by Loop News.

She said her balcony had been affected by the rainfall.

Up to late Friday, the NWA said work was under way in St Catherine to reopen the main roads from Zion Hill Bridge to Parks Road and Bartons to Ginger Ridge, all of which were affected by landslides.

But the Old Harbour to Bartons road was impassable due to water from the Big Pond, which overflowed onto the road on Friday night.

Portland was also impacted by the weather system, which resulted in downed trees and landslides blocking some thoroughfares.

A team from the NWA reopened the main road from Fellowship to Berrydale, but main roads from Port Antonio to Nunsuch, Wakefield to Hardware Gap, and Hector’s River to Muirton remained impassable up to Friday night.

However, some normally flood-prone sections of Port Antonio, including Folly Road and West Palm Avenue, were not significantly impacted by the downpour between Thursday and Friday.

Port Maria, the often flood-prone capital town of the north-eastern parish of St Mary, was not affected by anything like the disastrous flooding that were experienced in years gone by.

Approximately 250 households in Port Maria were impacted by wide-scale flooding in February 2022, with damage to furniture and electronics, while many business operators also incurred significant losses.

“We just happy this time around the rainfall was minimal and there was no flooding to affect our livelihoods,” said a vendor who sells ground provision in the seaside town, who asked not to be identified.

During the February 2022 flooding, he recounted how some relatives of his lost their household items at a house they had rented, and they all had to subsequently relocate.

The vendor said he was not in the town at the time of the flooding last year, but “when you look at how the water damaged supermarket goods, clothes store wash out, it did dread man.”

Since the February 2022 flood in Port Maria, there has been no significant report of flooding there.

In December 2022, Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Desmond McKenzie, said emergency funding from the St Mary Municipal Corporation (SMMC) was used to conduct drain-cleaning exercises and rehabilitation works in the town to eliminate the likelihood of flooding in the parish capital, especially along Warner Street and Main Street that have been flooded in the past.

Elsewhere in the parish during the recent weather system, some taxi operators were forced into extra work mode by using their hands and machetes to clear debris from a landslide that blocked the Islington to Port Maria route on Friday.

A day before, a landslide briefly affected traffic along a section of the Oracabessa main road, but firefighters cleared the blockage shortly afterwards.

Other areas of the country that have been known for flooding in the past, such as Montego Bay, St James; Junction and Luana in St Elizabeth, as well as Cave Valley in St Ann, were not impacted this time around.

There were no reports out of Westmoreland of flooding either, although the parish has had its share of flooding episodes in the past, especially in sections of Savanna-la-Mar and Little London.

A male resident from McNeil Land, a flood-prone area in Westmoreland, said it was a “blessing” that the area was not flooded.

“The rain fall and fall all last night (Friday), but blessed be to God, no flooding in McNeill Land this time… We can report victory,” said the man who called into a radio programme on Saturday.

As some Jamaicans begin the arduous task of cleaning up and rebuilding, the contrasting experiences of its residents provide a poignant reminder of the indiscriminate nature of such weather events, especially as the effects of climate change take shape.

For now, as the floodwaters recede and the sun begins to reclaim the sky, the relevant authorities continue their assessments to tally the cost of the flood damages and the subsequent repair bill to follow.