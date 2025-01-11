A Week of Days: Bob Marley Day, Grenada Independence Day this week

As February turns over, the Caribbean moves to the rhythms of heritage, history, and high-energy festivities.

This week bridges moments of reflection on Black History — honouring national heroes, cultural milestones, and the resilience of black and African folk.

Pre-Carnival revelry heats up the tropical scene this month, the sweet indulgence of chocolate is celebrated, the honour of Grenada’s independence, each day brings a reason to gather, dance, and celebrate.

From honoring reggae royalty to preparing for Carnival, this week in the Caribbean has much to offer locals looking to celebrate tradition.

Let’s explore the holidays and observances that shape this week across the Caribbean.

FEBRUARY 6

Bob Marley Day (Jamaica, Global)

A tribute to reggae icon Bob Marley on his birthday, with concerts, reggae-themed events, and celebrations at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston.

Waitangi Day Caribbean Recognition (New Zealand, observed in Caribbean expat communities)

While a New Zealand holiday, some Caribbean nations with Kiwi ties mark this day with cultural exchanges and small gatherings.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (Global, including Caribbean awareness campaigns)

Human rights organizations across the Caribbean raise awareness about the fight against gender-based violence and promote women’s rights.

FEBRUARY 6–12

Pre-Carnival fêtes and steel pan performances (Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica, Saint Lucia)

The Carnival spirit intensifies with all-inclusive parties, steel pan competitions, and calypso showcases leading up to the grand festivities.

FEBRUARY 7

Grenada Independence Day (Grenada)

A national holiday marking Grenada’s independence from Britain in 1974, celebrated with parades, fireworks, and cultural performances.

Haitian Creole Language and Culture Appreciation Day (Haiti)

Celebrates Haiti’s linguistic and cultural heritage with poetry readings, Creole music performances, and educational initiatives.

FEBRUARY 8

Caribbean Inventors and Innovators Day (Regional)

Honors the contributions of Caribbean inventors and pioneers in science, technology, and entrepreneurship through exhibitions and school programs.

FEBRUARY 9

Chocolate Lovers’ Day (Caribbean chocolate-producing nations like Trinidad & Tobago, Saint Lucia, and Grenada)

A sweet day to indulge in locally made Caribbean chocolate, with tastings, factory tours, and cocoa farm visits.

National Heroes Day (Belize)

Recognizes Belizean national heroes who have played significant roles in the nation’s history and development.

FEBRUARY 11

International Day of Women and Girls in Science (Global, with Caribbean recognition)

Promotes the role of Caribbean women in science and technology, with events highlighting their achievements.

Carnival Sunday/Dimanche Gras (Trinidad & Tobago, Dominica, and Saint Lucia)

A high-energy night featuring calypso monarch finals, King and Queen of the Bands competitions, and steel pan performances leading into Carnival Monday.

FEBRUARY 12

Rose Monday (Lundi Gras Caribbean Adaptation) (Caribbean Carnival hubs)

The Monday before Carnival Tuesday is filled with street parties, colorful parades, and last-minute costume preparations for the grand finale.

World Marriage Day (Global, with Caribbean religious observances)

A day celebrating love and commitment, often observed with weddings, vow renewals, and special church services.