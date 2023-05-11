Abka Fitz-Henley and Dr Dana Dixon to be appointed Gov’t senators Loop Jamaica

Following the resignation of Government senators Leslie Campbell and Natalie Campbell-Rodriquez from the Upper House, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has recommended the appointment of two new members to the Senate.

The pending appointees who are to be sworn in on Friday, are Dr Dana Morris Dixon and Abka Fitz-Henley.

Dixon is a 2004 Fulbright Scholar with extensive qualifications in the areas of business, economics and governance.

She has also served in various high-level capacities in the JN Group, the Bank of Jamaica, JAMPRO and the Office of the Prime Minister.

Dr Dana Morris Dixon

Fitz-Henley has had an impressive career in journalism over a 13-year span, including being voted the Young Journalist of the Year by the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) in his first year in media.

He went on top cop the award of Journalist of the Year in 2016.

He has also won other journalism awards locally and within the Caribbean .

Of the appointments, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said: “I want to specially thank senators Campbell-Rodriques and Campbell for their impeccable service and look forward to welcoming Dr Dixon and Mr Fitz-Henley as new senators.”