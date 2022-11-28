Aboubakar saves Cameroon in 3-3 tie with Serbia at World Cup Loop Jamaica

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Serbia, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar, Monday, Nov 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Substitute Vincent Aboubakar scored one goal and created another as Cameroon rallied from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 with Serbia at the World Cup on Monday.

He lobbed goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic in the 64th minute and then set up striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting two minutes later.

The thrilling draw was the first game at the World Cup in Qatar in which both teams gave up a lead.But the result suited neither side.

They have one point and either Brazil or Switzerland can qualify with a win when they meet later Monday.

Cameroon led through central defender Jean-Charles Castelletto’s 29th minute tap-in but also conceded twice in quick succession.

Strahinja Pavlovic headed home in the first minute of first-half stoppage time and, two minutes later, midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck from 20 metres.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 in the 53rd at Al Janoub Stadium.

Cameroon coach Rigobert Song dropped goalkeeper Andre Onana for the match. It was not immediately clear why Onana was left out amid reports it was for disciplinary reasons.

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

