Above-normal northerly swells anticipated from Saturday Loop Barbados

Barbados is under a small craft advisory issued by the Barbados Meteorological Services.

The alert will be updated at 6 am Saturday, December 17, 2022, or sooner if conditions warrant. It has been in effect from Thursday, December 15, and remains in effect today, Friday, December 16.

A low-pressure system in the central Atlantic is expected to generate moderate to rough swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) in Barbados marine area. These above-normal northerly swells are anticipated to begin on Saturday, December 17, and persist over the weekend.

A small-craft advisory is issued when sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 metres (8 to 10 feet) are forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

Advice

All marine craft operators and beachgoers should note the following possibilities along the coast and near the shore of this zone, due to the imminent marine threat:

Large open water swells can be hazardous to some vessels

Operation of smaller vessels can be difficult at times due to large swells

NewsAmericasNow.com