Absent ballot papers prevent security forces’ voting at some locations Loop Jamaica

There were major hiccups for the Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) on Thursday, as members of the security forces who were registered to vote at the National Police College of Jamaica at Twickenham Park in St Catherine and at the Mobile Reserve complex in St Andrew, were unable to do so, reportedly due to an absence of ballot papers.

They were also unable to cast their ballots for any of the councillor-candidates in the Bridgeport Division of the Portmore Municipality, as well as the mayoral candidates.

Of note is that members of the security forces and Election Day workers voted on Thursday, four days ahead of the Local Government Election that are scheduled for Monday, February 26, to allow them to work on the day when the rest of the country goes to the polls. Since they vote on a separate voters’ list, it is not known if they can be facilitated to do so on Monday.

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine South, the People’s National Party’s (PNP) Fitz Jackson, has expressed concern at the developments. He told the media on Thursday afternoon that he was informed that the EOJ will convene an emergency meeting to address the matter.

“From where we (the PNP) stand, whatever steps need to be taken to ensure that these officers are not disenfranchised because of the failures in the EOJ, we’re looking forward to some resolution that would cause the persons who were not eligible to vote… because the ballot papers were not there for the councillor-candidates and the mayoral candidates, to be addressed,” Jackson said while speaking with the media.

He insisted that the EOJ must correct its own failure, and noted that “there’s some time between now and Monday… those citizens of Jamaica must not be disenfranchised. The EOJ must take the necessary steps that can remedy the situation.”

Jackson, who is serving as the PNP supervisor for the Local Government Elections in Portmore, also told the media that a report has been made to the EOJ regarding the matter.

“Our representative to the EOJ has communicated this to the chairman and leadership of the EOJ,” he said while reiterating that steps must be taken to ensure that voters duly registered are accorded the opportunity to cast their ballots in the elections. He appealed to the EOJ to put the necessary arrangements in place to allow them to vote on Monday.

Meanwhile, the St Catherine South police moved quickly on Thursday morning to quell a developing situation between the candidates representing the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and the People’s National Party (PNP) in the Greater Portmore East Division.

The PNP’s Hochoy Gordon confirmed that he made a report to the police after he felt intimidated by the JLP’s Patrick Barrett, who also filed a report with the police while denying that he attempted to intimidate his opponent after the two men exchanged words outside the Junior Centre in Greater Portmore just before 7am on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of the St Catherine South Division, Christopher Phillips, urged the two men to communicate despite being on opposing political sides in order to prevent clashes.

There were no other major incidents reported on the day, and the voter turnout, as was highlighted throughout the day, was slow. The parish of St Thomas appeared to be the exception, as the overall turnout there averaged a little over 40 per cent, with as high as 50 per cent in some divisions.