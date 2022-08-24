Accepting help is part of self-care, says life coach Loop Jamaica

Life coach and gender specialist, Carla Moore is encouraging people to practise more self-care by learning to accept assistance from others instead of trying to do everything on their own.

“Self-care is recognising that my dreams are bigger than this fear [of asking for help]. So, I’m going to ask for what I need so that my dreams can come out of my chest and begin to live in the world. Self-care is about having the courage [to admit that you need support],” she said, as she noted that one cannot expect to accomplish everything on their own.

Self-care is the process of taking care of oneself with behaviours that promote health and active management of illness when it occurs.

Moore was a guest on the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class series, where she was participating in a discussion on the topic: ‘Me, myself and I: Selfishness or Self-care?’

“Self-care is a part of your personal greatness,” Moore noted, then continued “because one form of self-care is allowing other persons to add their energy to what you are trying to [achieve].”

She broke it down… “think about it this way, one person trying to launch a business on their own, has a very different experience from a person who has a team of five,” she noted.

She further pointed out that it is important for people to be honest with themselves and seek external help.

“It is a deep and pure honesty to say ‘Am I caring for myself if I continue to act in the way that I’m acting? And if I continue like this, will all of the greatness in me make it out in this lifetime?’ If the answer is no, then you need to change tactics”.

Dania Beckford, publicist and chief executive officer of Broadtail Designs, who was also a guest at the session, said that communication is a key factor of self-care.

“Sometimes, your family members and your circle want to support you but might not be able to do it at that particular time, so that is why it is important that it is communicated that they are unable to do the task right now and indicate when they can…communication is ‘part of how we self-care and how we care for others,” she explained.

Season four of the JN Circle Thrive Together Life Class, started on July 22 and will continue until September 7.

The session, which is moderated by Kamala McWhinney, associate clinical psychologist, seeks to empower interested parties – primarily JN members and customers.

The discussion topics have so far included, ‘Spotting a Tinder Swindler: The Dos and Don’ts of Online Dating in Jamaica’ and ‘Vow: Yours? Mine? Ours? – A Look at Boundaries within Marriages’.

Persons can register to join the sessions here, or they can watch and participate via JN Group on Facebook.

The next session is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31 at 6:30 pm and the topic will be: ‘The Battle of the Sexes-What a woman wants (Part 1)’.