Access Financial almost triples six-month profit | Loop Jamaica

Access Financial Services Limited has recorded consolidated net profits of $180 million for the six months ended September 30, 2021, a significant improvement on the $62 million reported in the comparative period in 2020.

The results reflect an improvement in the operating environment as economic activities continue to increase following the relaxation of the COVID-19 containment measures, management stated in the company’s recently published results.

Moreover, the group “continues to show good operating leverage” as consolidated net operating income has increased by $83 million or nine per cent year-over-year and operating costs have decreased by $75 million or nine per cent.

As at September 30, 2021, Access Financial Group’s asset base stood at $5.68 billion, reflecting an increase of $209 million or four per cent year over year. Loans and advances were $4.38 billion, an increase of 13 per cent year over year and seven per cent since the last year-end, based on the improvement in disbursements.

Net operating income for the six months ended September 30, 2021, amounted to $971 million, an increase of $83 million or nine per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. This was due to an improvement in net interest margins and other operating income.

Meanwhile, operating expenses for the period was $730 million, down from $805 million in the prior year.

Management noted that, excluding the allowance for loan losses, operating expenses for the period declined by $18 million or three per cent year-over-year due to cost containment measures employed. Allowance for credit losses also decreased by $57 million or 32 per cent year over year due to improved delinquency management.

Meanwhile, total liabilities decreased by $75 million or two per cent year over year to $3.12 billion as at September 30, 2021, mainly due to a reduction in loans payable at the period end.