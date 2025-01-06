Access to cancer care boosted with treatment site in central Jamaica

More than 500 Jamaicans are accessing cancer treatment at the Mandeville Regional Hospital’s Oncology/Haematology Unit, the latest addition to the Health Ministry’s treatment centres across the island.

With increasing cancer rates a major concern, the facility is a part of efforts to improve access to care through expanded services that meet the demand for treatment.

“In keeping with our Ten-Year Strategic Plan, we have been taking measures to expand on the offerings, both from a screening perspective but also a treatment perspective,” said Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr the Christopher Tufton, MP during a tour of the facility on Thursday (January 30).

Opened in August 2023, the Oncology/Haematology Unit offers daily treatment to cancer patients through expert administering of systemic or drug treatment of cancer. Cancer patients across the island typically access treatment at the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Kingston, and at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay.

“This has created an opportunity for easier access to cancer treatment. It has really provided an additional opportunity for persons to get cancer treatment in terms of chemotherapy.

This is part of the expansion of the services that we’re offering in recognition of the data that supports that the increased rates of cancer are in our population,” Dr. Tufton added.



The Unit also specialises in treatment and care management of blood-related disorders. Services include Bone Marrow Aspirations; Biopsies; Blood Transfusion; Pain Management for prostate cancer and multiple myeloma.

The Unit, which is housed off-site the Mandeville Regional Hospital forms part of the Ministry’s secondary care plan for the upgrade of hospital services, expansion of facilities and addition of new facilities. Accompanying the phased implementation is the building of new infrastructure, training of personnel and expansion of human resources.

This implementation will allow for quality improvement in service delivery, and the provision of comprehensive services of the highest international standards.

The aim is to position Jamaica’s public health system to meet the needs of not only Jamaica, but also the wider Caribbean sub-region and to produce world-class healthcare providers who will serve globally.

