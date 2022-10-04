Accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson’s murder slapped with 2nd charge Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Accused in Donna-Lee Donaldson's murder slapped with 2nd charge

Tuesday Oct 04

29?C
Prosecution alleges witness and evidence tampering, opposes bail for Noel Maitland

1 hrs ago

Noel Maitland (inset) appears in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston.

Noel Maitland, the policeman accused of killing his girlfriend, social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson, has been slapped with a second charge in connection with her disappearance.

The police constable, who had previously been charged with murder, was also charged with preventing the burial of a corpse when he was brought before the Home Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Maitland, who is also a music producer, is currently before the court, where his attorneys are making a bail application.

However, amid opposition and allegations from the prosecution about witness and evidence tampering, his bail application was stood down until after 2pm for the defence team to examine information revealed to them during the hearing Tuesday.

The prosecution alleged that Maitland has already tried to get a security guard that works at the apartment where he lives to lie to the police and have evidence destroyed, namely “the bloody couch” that was at his apartment.

It is further alleged that he has made contact with other witnesses to inquire about the state of the police investigation.

The prosecution alleged that Maitland’s accomplices are still at large and that he pressured a neighbour to delete CCTV footage.

Maitland’s attorney Christopher Townsend said that the defence team was not aware of the prosecution’s allegations about witness and evidence tampering. He, therefore, asked the court for some time to get the information from the prosecution.

The presiding judge said that the bail application must be completed today.

The matter was adjourned until after two Tuesday afternoon.

Donaldson was reportedly last seen with Maitland and was reported missing on July 13. The police believe she is dead, but her body has not been found despite their efforts.

