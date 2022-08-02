Accused in Donna-Lee’s case, Noel Maitland, maintains his innocence Loop Jamaica

Prominent attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend, who is representing Constable Noel Maitland, is maintaining that his client is innocent, even as the police constable was on Tuesday slapped with a murder charge in relation to the disappearance of social media influencer Donna-lee Donaldson.

“I can confirm that my client has been charged for murder as the press conference earlier on did indicate, of course, the evidence that they’re relying on is circumstantial,” Townsend told Loop News after the police announced Tuesday that the police constable, who has been in custody since last Wednedsday, has been charged with murder.

The police are theorising that Donaldson, who was reported missing on July 13, was killed on July 12, based on forensic evidence. The 23-year-old’s body has not been found.

Maitland’s attorney said his client remains resolute in his position, and wishes to have his day in court.

The accused, who is assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division, was arrested by detectives from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch on Wednesday in relation to his girlfriend’s disappearance.

Donaldson, whose disappearance has drawn nationwide attention, was first reported missing to the police on July 13, 2022. She had reportedly gone to spend the night with Constable Maitland before her disappearance.