Accused on gun charge complains of jail conditions Loop Jamaica

A man who is charged with breaches of the Firearms Act is contending that the conditions under which he is being held in police custody are not acceptable.

The accused, Keron Coleman, aired his grouses in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday, during which he claimed that he had developed bumps all over his body from the poor conditions of the jail where he is being held while on remand.

Coleman, who had no legal representation in court, also complained about the poor quality of his diet since he has been in police custody.

The presiding judge noted Coleman’s concerns on his case file, then transferred the case to the Gun Court division of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston, where the case will next be mentioned on September 29.

Coleman, who is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition, was remanded until that time.

Police reported that on July 29 of this year, Coleman was apprehended during an operation after he alighted from a vehicle that was travelling along the Bamboo Ridge main road in Bartons, St Catherine.

He was searched and a Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing three rounds of 9mm cartridge was allegedly taken from his waistband.

Coleman was arrested and later charged.