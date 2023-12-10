Accused UWI student seeking plea deal re ‘torture’ of ex-girlfriend Loop Jamaica

The prosecution and defence attorneys in the case against Matthew Hyde, the 20-year-old University of the West Indies (UWI) student who is accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend in his dorm room on the Mona campus in St Andrew, Jamaica, are exploring the possibilities of a plea deal for the accused.

The development came when the case was brought forward earlier than expected last week, this after a February 12, 2024 mention date was previously set in the matter in October.

It was disclosed in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Wednesday that Hyde’s attorneys were interested in seeking a deal under the Plea Negotiations and Agreements Act.

If the deal is secured, it could pave the way for the accused to plead guilty to the charges or to lesser offences.

Meanwhile, a social enquiry report and an antecedent report for the accused were ordered by the court.

Hyde is to also see a psychiatrist, following which a report is to be submitted to the court.

He was remanded in custody until the original mention date of February 12, 2024.

Hyde is charged with false imprisonment, malicious communication, assault occasioning bodily harm, and assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, all stemming from the incident which occurred over several days in his room at the George Alleyne Hall on the UWI campus in St Andrew.

Reports are that from Monday, February 6 to Thursday, February 9, 2023, Hyde held his ex-girlfriend against her will in a room he occupied on the campus, during which he repeatedly beat her and burnt her with a clothes iron on sections of her body.

A report was made to the police after the woman was eventually rescued, and Hyde was arrested and subsequently charged.