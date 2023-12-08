Accused wife killer, Omar Collymore, to stand trial in Feb 2024  Loop Jamaica

Omar ‘Best’ Collymore, the man who allegedly arranged the murder of his wife, Simone Campbell-Collymore, and her taxi driver five years ago, is expected to stand trial on February 12, 2024, along with his four co-accused.

The date was set when the accused persons, all of whom are charged with two counts of murder and other offences, appeared in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Thursday.

Collymore and his four co-accused – Michael Adams, Dewayne Pink, Shaquile Edwards, and Carey Jonas – were all remanded in custody until February 7, 2024.

At that time, their trial readiness hearing is expected to continue.

Prior to that hearing, Adams’ attorney will address the court relative to his client’s health condition on January 11.

Campbell-Collymore, 32, and 36-year-old taxi operator Winston Watson were shot dead at premises on Stanley Terrace in Red Hills, St Andrew, on January 2, 2018.

The police theorised that the murder was a contract killing that Simone’s widower is believed to have orchestrated.

It was reported that Campbell-Collymore and Watson were travelling in the latter’s taxi when they were attacked and shot by gunmen. Both subsequently died from the injuries they sustained.

Collymore was arrested during a police operation at a guesthouse in St Elizabeth in February of 2018 after the murder; a dramatic video of the incident was widely publicised and it was announced that a warrant had been issued for his arrest.

Prior to his arrest, Collymore had been taken into custody at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston where he was reportedly attempting to leave the island after the killing. However, he was later released from custody.

After investigations, Collymore and five other men were arrested and charged.

One of the men, Wade Blackwood, confessed to his role in the killing of the St Andrew businesswoman and the taxi driver in 2021.

The then 24-year-old labourer was sentenced to life imprisonment, with the stipulation that he serve 35 years before being eligible for parole consideration.