ACE Academy starts new chapter in medical education Loop Jamaica

ACE Academy, formerly known as First Step, is embarking on a transformative journey in the field of medical education. As part of its vision to become a comprehensive guide for aspiring doctors, this Caribbean-based educational institution has rebranded itself to align with its ambition of offering holistic support to medical students.

The rebranding, effective January 2, marks a significant shift in the institution’s approach.

The academy, under the dynamic leadership of its new Co-CEOs and principals, Dr Melissa Lalah and Dr Matthew Preston, is set to revolutionise medical education in the Caribbean. With a renewed focus on student-centric learning, ACE Academy is enhancing its core courses for the USMLE exams. This includes a unique blend of flexible, data-driven methodologies and cutting-edge resources, tailored to meet the diverse needs and learning styles of students.

At the heart of ACE Academy’s innovative approach is the integration of technology into its curriculum, positioning the institution as a potential game-changer in the realm of medical academies. This strategic move underlines ACE Academy’s commitment to evolving and adapting in an ever-changing educational landscape.

“We hope that with the incorporation of highly data-driven approaches our programme offerings will be more analytics-based and that we will be better able to detect the areas where students are falling short and to respond with a more personalised experience,” Co-CEO Dr Preston said. “Currently, our data-based work is in the research and development stage, but we hope to have it integrated into our programs by next year,” he added.

Building on First Step’s foundation of a 97 per cent pass rate in United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) exams and empowering over 300 medical professionals globally, the rebranded ACE Academy will be introducing new course materials to expand its coverage of medical-based exams and will also be adding new service offerings tailored at providing both institutional and peer support.

ACE Academy’s course offerings will soon span preparation courses for the USMLE exam, the professional linguistic assessments board tests and other related accreditations. Its service offerings will also go beyond academic tutoring to include student accessibility and accommodation services, career guidance and student development, language services, mentoring, tutoring, residency/match strategies and specialised coaching.

“We currently offer masterclasses, marathons, and one-on-one tutoring, and we’ve also developed a large consortium of high-yield content that we use to support our students based on their positive feedback. Since the rebranding, we have also upgraded our exam prep courses to make them more user-friendly and adoptive to meet the diverse needs of our global students,” Dr Lalah said.

ACE’s curated programmes are meticulously designed to cater to the nuances of medical accreditation programmes: USMLE Board Steps one and two, which are required for medical doctors to specialise abroad.

Furthermore, ACE extends beyond traditional boundaries by offering guidance for admission into highly competitive postgraduate and international medical graduate programs. In addition to its educational advancements, ACE Academy is also pioneering in creating unique opportunities for doctors who are currently out of the job market. By offering roles in academia and research, the academy is not only providing a lifeline to these professionals but also contributing significantly to mitigating the issue of brain drain in the medical field.

This initiative allows experienced doctors to share their knowledge and expertise with the next generation of medical professionals, fostering an environment of continuous learning and collaboration. It’s a dual-benefit approach: enriching the academic landscape while providing a meaningful and engaging pathway for doctors seeking new avenues in their careers.