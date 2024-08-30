Ace Connection launches entertainment management solution in Jamaica

Ace Connection, a pioneering force in the Caribbean entertainment and technology sectors, has announces the launch of its innovative platform in Jamaica, which it says is live and ready for business.

This cutting-edge solution, through its Party Ace all-in-one event management platform, merges event management, ticket sales and artiste bookings, all while celebrating and advancing Caribbean cultural heritage.

In a release, Ace Connection said it is on a mission to redefine how Caribbean events are managed and experienced. By introducing a state-of-the-art platform designed to streamline event logistics and enhance cultural promotion, the company aims to modernise and secure the event management process. It said the initiative not only improves operational efficiency, but also ensures that the Caribbean community fully benefits from its rich cultural heritage.

Founded to fill a gap in the Caribbean entertainment industry, Ace Connection says it combines a deep appreciation for local culture with advanced technological solutions.

Jamaica, known for its dynamic cultural landscape and bustling event scene, serves as an ideal launch pad for Ace Connection’s ambitious plans, it said. With its founder and CEO Keith Ferguson being a native Jamaican, the company said it is particularly invested in contributing to the local community.

“Jamaica is a dynamic market with a rich cultural heritage, and we are thrilled to introduce Party Ace’s innovative approach to the various events that take place across the island,” said Ferguson.

“To start, we are offering promoters and event planners a seamless and secure ticketing system. Fully customisable and easy to use, our system is set up and managed by fully qualified Jamaican university graduates who consistently upgrade the features to fit the needs of those in the event space, from the promoter to the patron.” Ferguson added.

The launch in Jamaica is a strategic step toward a broader Caribbean impact, setting the stage for future expansions across the region, the company outlined.

The new platform offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to enhance user experience and operational efficiency. Key features include real-time sales tracking, multiple payment options, user-friendly mobile apps, and a robust artiste booking system.

Additionally, Ace Connection said it is dedicated to creating local job opportunities, nurturing IT talent, and establishing itself as a top electronic ticketing solution in the Caribbean.