Achieving herd immunity by March 2022 a ‘steep order’ – Prof Shirley | Loop Jamaica

Professor Gordon Shirley, chairman of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Operationalisation Task Force, has admitted that achieving herd immunity by March next year is a “steep order”, despite several recommendations being made to increase vaccine uptake among citizens.

The Andrew Holness-led Administration is targeting herd immunity through vaccination, which would require at least 65 per cent of the population, or about 1.9 million people, to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Jamaica by March 2022, but high levels of hesitancy may jeopardise that goal.

“The target is a very steep one,” assessed Professor Shirley during an exclusive interview with Loop News recently.

“… So far, up to November we have administered a million doses of vaccines, so assuming that it’s approximately two doses per individual, that would mean about half a million people, and we need to get to 1.9 million people to get to herd immunity, so that’s a very steep order,” he confessed.

However, Shirley was quick to point out that there are countries that are beginning to return to some level of normality even before achieving herd immunity among their respective populations.

“There are countries that are beginning to measure the extent of antibodies which are in the economy, meaning persons who have had COVID,” the professor said.

“The truth is, we don’t have that capability, although the task force is looking at that,” he added.

In the interim, Professor Shirley said the task force has proposed a more gradual reopening of the economy once the targets are being met.

In fact, he said: “We are suggesting that within specific sectors — once those have a relatively high rate of vaccination — we can move towards a higher degree of normalcy.”

Quizzed on what, in his opinion, is the most vital strategy to address vaccine hesitancy among the populace, the task force chairman pointed out that understanding “the sources of hesitancy among the Jamaicans is critical”.

Addressing the sources of hesitancy “honestly” and “in a clear way”, could also result in the population getting inoculated against COVID-19, Professor Shirley maintained.

Moreover, he said an environment should be created for vaccinated individuals to get back to pre-COVID times, which would incentivise individuals to take the vaccines.

“We need to create an environment where persons can clearly see the relationship between becoming vaccinated and being able to return to a state of normalcy, where they can again be themselves and [experience] the things that have made life enjoyable for them and their loved ones,” he suggested.

Since being appointed on September 2, the task force has met with a cross-section of stakeholders to understand the various issues and perspectives related to the national vaccination programme to improve its convenience and efficiency.

Based on those meetings, the task force has provided recommendations for expanding access, mitigating vaccine hesitancy, and improving the seamlessness of the national vaccination programme.

Recommendations, to date, have led to the spatial expansion of the vaccination programme, increasing the number of available vaccination locations, a release from the task force said in October.

Professor Shirley told Loop News that one of the recommendations from the task force was for vaccinations to be taken to the people, which would, in turn, boost the immunisation rate for COVID-19.

One of the measures now being employed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness is house-to-house vaccination across select parishes, targeting immunocompromised and disabled people.

Additionally, the task force has recommended that the regional health authorities be given more autonomy to administer the vaccines routinely and regularly at health centres.

“We also recommend more private doctors to administer the vaccines in their offices because patients who don’t go the clinics go to their private doctors, and it is really a more comfortable [setting],” said Professor Shirley.