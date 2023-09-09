Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Gov’t shocked after gun attack at Nationwide offices

Morocco’s African Cup qualifier postponed in wake of deadly earthquake

‘Brave taxi operator shot after tussle with gunmen who boarded vehicle

Schools encouraged to discuss draft policy on dress and grooming

Achraf Hakimi urges Moroccans to ‘help each other’ after earthquake

Government and sponsors rally to provide new home for netballer

Citizens on Alert: Gunman held hours after shooting taxi operator

Female in St Thomas attacked, raped at gunpoint; mason arrested

Demarai Gray leads Reggae Boyz to victory in Nations League opener

Four held as cops seize ganja valued at over $300,000 during raid

Saturday Sep 09

31?C
Loop Sports

5 hrs ago

A man drives past a damaged wall of the historic Medina of Marrakech, after after an earthquake in Morocco, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing more than 800 people and damaging buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. (AP Photo/Mosa’ab Elshamy).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AGADIR, Morocco (AP) — The status of Morocco’s football game Saturday night as part of African Cup of Nations qualifying was uncertain after an earthquake struck the country, killing more than 800 people.

Morocco were scheduled to play Liberia at Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

The earthquake struck late Friday night. It has killed hundreds of people and damaged buildings from villages in the Atlas Mountains to the historic city of Marrakech. Rescuers struggled to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages hit hardest.

Star player Achraf Hakimi offered his condolences.

“We are living a difficult moment for our fellow citizens. It is time to help each other to save as many lives as possible. My condolences to all who lost a loved one,” Hakimi wrote on Instagram.

The Confederation of African Football did not immediately respond to an email about the status of the game.

Agadir is roughly 170 kilometers (105 miles) southwest of the epicenter of Friday’s tremor — near the town of Ighil in Al Haouz Province.

The magnitude 6.8 quake was the hardest to hit Morocco in 120 years.

On Friday morning, the team arrived in Agadir and then trained at Adrar Stadium in the afternoon after coach Walid Regragui and captain Romain Sa?ss held a pre-match press conference.

The Atlas Lions made a historic run at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals, where they lost to France.

Morocco have already qualified for the 24-team tournament, which begins in January in Ivory Coast.

The team was also scheduled to play a friendly match in France against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

December 17, 2022 05:18 PM

Sport

December 15, 2022 12:12 AM

Sport

December 10, 2022 05:03 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Gov’t shocked after gun attack at Nationwide offices

Sport

Morocco’s African Cup qualifier postponed in wake of deadly earthquake

Jamaica News

‘Brave taxi operator shot after tussle with gunmen who boarded vehicle

See also

More From

Sport

Thompson-Herah clocks big season’s best 10.84 to win in Brussels

Jamaica’s double Olympic 100m and 200m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a new season’s best 10.84 seconds to easily win the women’s 100m at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on Friday.
Comp

Sport

Asafa Powell inducted into Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame

Former Jamaican top sprinter Asafa Powell has been inducted into the Allianz Memorial Van Damme Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony occurred on Wednesday during the annual gala dinner of the

Sport

Ricketts wins triple jump in Brussels with new personal best 15.01m

The concluding track event, the men’s 400m, was won by Jamaica’s Rusheen McDonald in 44.84

Sport

Shericka Jackson misses 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson produced another big performance to win the women’s 200m at the final regular season Diamond League stop in Brussels on Friday.
Jackson, who went after Florence Grif

Sport

Schedule for Jamaicans at Brussels Diamond League on Friday

Shericka Jackson will target the 35-year-old women’s 200m world record set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner

Sport

Shericka Jackson aims for 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson is set to make a record-breaking attempt in the women’s 200m at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Brussels on Friday.
The recently renovated King Baudoui

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols