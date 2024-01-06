Ackeem Blake and Ackera Nugent confirmed for Millrose Games Loop Jamaica

Ackeem Blake and Ackera Nugent will join world gold medalist Danielle Williams as confirmed Jamaicans for the Millrose Games, a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, in New York on February 11.

Williams was confirmed for the 116th staging of the popular indoor track and field meet on December 19 while Blake and Nugent were added to the schedule on Friday.

Blake, who won his first international 100m championship in 2022 at the 4th NACAC Open Championships in the Bahamas, will take on a strong field in the men’s 60m.

The 21-year-old Blake will go up against Canada’s Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse, USA’s Christian Coleman, the 2019 world 100m champion who also won the world 60m title in 2018, plus Coleman compatriot Ronnie Baker.

The lineup also includes Japanese record-holder Abdul Hakim Sani Brown, and Puerto Rican record-holder Miles Lewis.

A strong 60m hurdles field that features the champion and four other finalists from the women’s 100m hurdles at the World Championships in Budapest has been announced.

Williams and Nugent, who finished fifth in Budapest, will go up against world bronze medallist Kendra Harrison of the USA, plus Devynne Charlton of The Bahamas and USA’s 2019 world champion Nia Ali.

Racing in Budapest in August, Williams regained the world title she first won in 2015, clocking 12.43 to finish ahead of Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn and Harrison.

Williams and Harrison, who is the former world 100m hurdles record-holder and the 2018 world 60m hurdles champion, renew their rivalry in New York where they will be joined by Charlton, who won world 60m hurdles silver in 2022.

Adding further quality to the field is the US duo of Alaysha Johnson and Tia Jones.

The announcement of the Millrose Games hurdles field follows confirmation of home star Pia Skrzyszowska, Tobi Amusan, Reetta Hurske, and Luca Kozak for the 60m hurdles at the ORLEN Copernicus Cup, also a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, in Torun in Poland on February 6.

Skrzyszowska won the European 100m hurdles title in 2022, while Nigeria’s Amusan is the world record-holder who got gold at the 2022 World Championships.

Finland’s Hurske claimed 60m hurdles gold at last year’s European Indoor Championships, while Hungary’s Kozak secured European silver behind Skrzyszowska in Munich in 2022.

Other athletes named for the Copernicus Cup so far include Piotr Lisek, Sondre Guttormsen, and Emmanouil Karalis in the men’s pole vault.

Previous Millrose Games announcements include Josh Kerr in the two miles, Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the high jump, and Yared Nuguse in the Wanamaker Mile.