Ackeem Blake qualifies for 60m final at World Indoor Championships Loop Jamaica

Ackeem Blake qualifies for 60m final at World Indoor Championships
2 hrs ago

Ackeem Blake, of Jamaica, competes in a men’s 60m semifinal during the World Athletics Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, March 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek).

Ackeem Blake of Jamaica secured a spot in the men’s 60m final on Friday’s opening day of the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland by winning his semifinal in 6.51 seconds. This marks the 22-year-old Jamaican’s first appearance in a global final.

Blake demonstrated a quick start and maintained his pace to outpace Cameroon’s Emnanuel Esme, who set a national record of 6.52 seconds to secure the other automatic qualifying spot from the heat.

Blake’s time of 6.52 ranks as the third fastest across the three semifinal heats.

American Christian Coleman, the world 60m record holder, emerged as the fastest qualifier in the semifinal heat. The 2018 world 60m champion and silver medalist in Belgrade two years ago posted a world-leading equalling time of 6.43 seconds to win his heat.

Also advancing to the final was Coleman’s compatriot and reigning 100m and 200m world champion Noah Lyles. He won his heat in 6.47 seconds, marking the second-quickest time among the three semifinal heats.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala emerged as the joint fourth-fastest qualifier with a time of 6.52 seconds, the same time he won his first-round heat. He was beaten by Lyles in a tightly contested race.

The final is scheduled for 4:45 pm Jamaica time.

