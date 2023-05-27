Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles Loop Jamaica

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.

Blake won the men’s 100m in 9.89 (1.0m/s), holding off USA’s Cravont Charleston and Christian Coleman who were separated by a thousandth of a second after they both ran 9.91, a PB for Charleston.

Bailey created a big upset in the men’s 400m. The Jamaican managed a shocking kick over the final metres, setting his personal best of 44.43.

Kirani James, the world silver medallist and 2012 Olympic champion in the event from Grenada, was runner-up behind Bailey in 44.50. USA’s Quincy Hall came in third in 45.09.

In the women’s 100m, there were notable absences in lanes four and five from Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Sha’Carri Richardson, who hold the two fastest times in the world so far this season. They ran 10.88 and 10.90 respectively in their heats but did not return for the final.

Jamaica’s Alana Reid finished third in 11.08. Morolake Akinosun won the event in 10.97 (0.2m/s), while her USA compatriot Melissa Jefferson took second in 11.07.