Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles Loop Jamaica

Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles
Loop Sports

8 hrs ago

Ackeem Blake. (PHOTO: File).

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season’s sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.

Blake won the men’s 100m in 9.89 (1.0m/s), holding off USA’s Cravont Charleston and Christian Coleman who were separated by a thousandth of a second after they both ran 9.91, a PB for Charleston.

Bailey created a big upset in the men’s 400m. The Jamaican managed a shocking kick over the final metres, setting his personal best of 44.43.

Kirani James, the world silver medallist and 2012 Olympic champion in the event from Grenada, was runner-up behind Bailey in 44.50. USA’s Quincy Hall came in third in 45.09.

In the women’s 100m, there were notable absences in lanes four and five from Marie-Josee Ta Lou and Sha’Carri Richardson, who hold the two fastest times in the world so far this season. They ran 10.88 and 10.90 respectively in their heats but did not return for the final.

Jamaica’s Alana Reid finished third in 11.08. Morolake Akinosun won the event in 10.97 (0.2m/s), while her USA compatriot Melissa Jefferson took second in 11.07.

Local contractors Johnathan Johnson and Nicholas Douglas were recently celebrated by Red Stripe for renovating the company's iconic 'Red Stripe House' corporate building on Spanish Town Road.
Sport

Ackeem Blake, Sean Bailey run personal bests to win in Los Angeles

Jamaicans Ackeem Blake and Sean Bailey achieved personal best times at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season's sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on Saturday.
Sport

Lyssons Primary retains title at Primary Champs

Lyssons Primary from St Thomas successfully defended their title at the three-day INSPORTS/Devon Biscuits National Primary Schools Athletics Championship, which concluded on Saturday at the National S

Sport

Shericka Jackson announced for Diamond League in London

Shericka Jackson, the 200m world champion, has been added to the stellar lineup of athletes participating in the Wanda Diamond League meeting in London on Sunday, July 23.
Jamaica News

Wanted man who shot off own finger during robbery now charged

52-y-o facing several years behind bars

Sport

Thomas-Dodd sets new shot put national record in Los Angeles

Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd threw 19.77m to improve her shot put national record at the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, this season's sixth World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting on S

 

