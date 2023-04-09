Action club now eyed as fertile ground to clog tourism labour shortage Loop Jamaica

As the tourism sector continues to grapple with labour shortage locally, an official is hopeful that the Tourism Action Club and related tourism programmes in schools can attract future employees to the sector.

“This is a fertile ground for us to continue to develop our labour force initiatives, which is an initiative through the Ministry of Tourism, as we identify candidates, people, and students who are interested in being part of the tourism landscape in the labour force,” said Director of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), Donovan White.

He was speaking at a recent tourism development programme function at Jose Marti High School in Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Jamaican employers from various sectors have been complaining since last year that they are facing labour shortages.

To address this, some businesses are considering importing labour or increasing salaries to retain highly skilled workers.

For the tourism industry, an intensified recruitment drive has been ongoing, with emphasis on training more persons for the sector.

Now, the Tourism Action Club is seen as another vehicle to clog the need for labour in the industry.

The Tourism Action Club consists of bodies of students in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions who meet to participate in activities that are designed to encourage greater awareness of tourism-related issues.

The club grew out of the annual JTB summer programme for schools, and is managed by the agency.

As the tourism sector expands and the need for more employees exist, White said the club and other tourism-related programmes within the school setting will be even more critical in the future.

Through the club, he said there is also a chance to find “innovative developers”.

He added that, “… You have students who are in our streams now who are extremely creative, extremely entrepreneurial, who are looking opportunities for themselves to become tourism leaders.”

White said so far, students have been responding positively to the programme being embarked upon through the Tourism Action Club.

“Kids who have chosen to be part of the action club across the country are not new to the programme,” he informed.

“Most of them have been in the programme since first form, so they come through the high school system with an appreciation and an engagement by the Jamaica Tourist Board year after year,” stated the JTB boss.