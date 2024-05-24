Adam & Eve Day Spa founders christen new home with aplomb Loop Jamaica

The Adam & Eve Day Spa team have settled into their new garden of Eden.

A place where signature signature spa scents permeate the air, water features are made to mimic elements of calm, and peace is the order of the day.

Indeed, it was the official christening of the award-winning spa’s new digs at 56 Old Hope Road in Kingston.

Senior Spa Therapist Jody-Ann Dixon opened the proceedings with prayer before handing over to the executive chairman Garth Walker.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness (C, Left) was tasked with the cutting of the ribbon at the official opening of the Adam & Eve Day Spa. Joining him in the moment were (L-R) Olivia Babsy Grange, minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport; the spa’s Manging Director Kimisha Walker; Justice Minister Delroy Chuck; Garth Walker, the spa’s executive chairman; and Paige Gordon, advisor to the tourism minister. (Photo: Contributed)

Walker, who created the brand in 2007 with his wife and business partner, Kimisha, had many stories about their journey to the present day, resulting in the success and acclaim Adam & Eve Day Spa maintains.

According to Walker, Adam & Eve Day Spa started as a dream of Kimisha, who convinced him of t business opportunity of opening a spa on her brother-in-law’s property.

He said: ‘…April 30, 2007 we opened and at the end of the day we had no sales.’

Up until a week later, there were still no sales, and with no revenue coming into the company, the Walkers grew nervous.

‘With rent, light, water and staff to be paid,’ and very little income, and a global recession in 2008, the business was less than successful in the eyes of the owners.

‘Truth be told, the business (which was located on Constant Spring Road at the time) never really got an opportunity to get off the ground,’ Walker noted.

The Walkers faced many issues thereafter, which led them to search for a new space. In 2012, Adam & Eve Day Spa had a new home in New Kingston. The announcement of this new space and led to an upsurge in their recognition in the spa industry.

Another series of unfortunate events resulted in another move. But this time, Garth and Kimisha decided it was time to make things permanent.

They were determined to settle; someplace to call home, and that’s when they found 56 Old Hope Road.

‘We went on the hunt and found this dilapidated property that had around two to three chattels on it. Notwithstanding, it is the single biggest investment we’ve made in the business to date. We have invested approximately $150 million into this property to open a 10,000 square foot pamper temple, and we are now the number one stand-alone day spa in the Caribbean,’ Walker gushed proudly.

Guest speaker, Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed that he was very pleased that Garth and Kimisha were able to endure the tough times, weather the storms and fight the struggle.

Holness explained that the Walkers’ overwhelming support, was due, in part to their ‘story of perseverance and resilience’.

PM Holness acknowledged his duty and responsibility to the people of Jamaica who have made the investments and taken the risks to innovate and operate their own businesses.

‘Micro, small and medium enterprises are an [integral] part of the Jamaican economy. It’s people like Garth and Kimisha who lead that segment of the economy…It’s not just big businesses that carries the Jamaican economy. The fact that our economy continues to do well, our tax revenues intake continues to increase, is because of businesses like the Adam & Eve Day Spa,’ he said.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew Southeastern, Julian Robinson shared some words of encouragement for the husband-wife duo.

‘I think you’ve had a very positive experience here at 56 Old Hope Road, the location is an excellent one. Old Hope Road is one of the busiest gateways, and from what you’ve said, your business has continued to grow. Services are a growing industry, and both men and women come to places like this to ‘look good’ and relax and I think you offer a very valuable service,’ he stated.

Though absent, Opposition Leader Mark Golding sent greetings and well wishes for the duo. Shadow Minister Dr Andre Haughton conveyed Golding’s message that involved encouraging the development of health and wellness spaces.

Representing the Minister of Tourism, Paige Gordon, advisor to the minister, noted that though delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic may have impacted growth, the launch is symbolic to ‘our thriving tourism industry which has maintained a remarkable post-pandemic rebound.’

‘Modern tourists are no longer satisfied with just the sun, sea and sand’, Gordon continued, noting that ‘they crave immersive experiences that nourish the mind, body and soul… where the thriving world of health and wellness tourism’ joins the conversation.

The Adam & Eve Day Spa boasts a very dedicated and competent 45-member team, a massive growth from the 12-member team at the start of the business.

In addition to adding the rainforest water massage treatment, hosting staff awards as an entity, and standing on business for over a decade in the beauty industry, the Walkers pride themselves on achieving several ‘firsts’ in the industry, spanning awards and accolades.